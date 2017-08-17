But the dude is athletic, strong, confident, coachable and happier than a pig in slop to be in Utah. In an offseason of rejection, that last one is significant. Either Mitchell has been taught well or he naturally gets that the best way to make a positive impression on a defensive-minded coach is to focus on that end of the floor. Even when he was scoring in summer league games, all he talked about was the joy of D’ing up. Don’t think Snyder didn’t notice. And so did everyone else. Which is to say this kid could be something special, and with a get-better-at-all-costs mindset, it’s easy to go on and step ahead of ourselves by projecting that not only is he something to look forward to, but also something to make a difference right from the jump.