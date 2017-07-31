In the trenches • Richins calls senior lineman Russell Mitchell (5-11, 210) a beast and is hoping that Mitchell can be a consistent presence on the offensive line at guard and at defensive tackle. That's also the goal for another returning starter, senior Cody Miles (6-1, 220), who will line up in those same positions as the two prepare to plug up opponents' progress in the middle of the line. Junior Tallon Kynaston (6-0, 170) is another possibility, along with a pair of promising freshmen, but Richins is hopeful that enough line depth will allow Kynaston to take handoffs from fullback.