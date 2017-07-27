In the trenches • The biggest load of work for the line players will fall to Nevada commit Wyatt Bowles (6-5, 260), who enters his senior season with starting experience from the last two years. Bowles likely will line up at left tackle and threaten quarterbacks from a defensive end position, although he has the versatility to move to different spots on defense. Senior offensive guard Duncen Millerberg (6-3, 290) also has started since he was a sophomore, and junior Dylan Wistisen (5-11, 260) got some reps in last year's playoffs and mostly will play at defensive tackle.