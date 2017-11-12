1 of 43 View Caption

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego players hold three fingers up, representing the third straight 3A state t... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego head coach John Colosimo is drenched by his players after winning the s... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Max Butkovich, left, is hugged and kissed by teammate Alex Bemis. Butko... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Alex Bemis celebrates the win with his teammates. Juan Diego High Scho... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Morgan's head coach Kovi Christiansen disputes a call. Juan Diego High School boy... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Morgan's Gabriel Bott takes down Juan Diego's Sam Knudson. Juan Diego High School bo... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Dallen Davis pushes away Morgan's Ethan Wheeler. Juan Diego High Scho... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Morgan's Porter Giles walks into the end zone. Juan Diego High School boys' footba... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Kekoa Mataele celebrates Tristen Tonozzi's touchdown. Juan Diego High ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Hunter Easterly catches his first of two touchdown passes during the ga... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Tristen Tonozzi runs for a touchdown. Juan Diego High School boys' f... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Hunter Easterly celebrates his first of two touchdowns during the game.... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) A pass intended for Juan Diego's Dallen Davis is halted by Morgan's Jacob Rounkles.... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Morgan's quarterback Jacob Stephens misses a high snap. JJuan Diego High School bo... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Tristen Tonozzi runs for a touchdown. Juan Diego High School boys' f... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Morgan's quarterback Jacob Stephens recovers his own fumble. Juan Diego High Schoo... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the 3A State Championship game Saturday, Nov. ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 38-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 38-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the 3... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 38-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 38-20 to win the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the 3... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego High School boys' football defeated Morgan High School 45-20 to win the...