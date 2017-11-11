It was difficult for Bobcats senior quarterback Jackson Siddoway to look back on his high school career with glowing admiration after Sky View’s previously undefeated season came to a swift and painful end with a 28-12 defeat to Orem in Friday night’s Class 4A state semifinal.

“It’s such a huge legacy he’s leaving,” Sky View coach Danilo Robinson said. “He’s such a big part of what we do on and off the field. The way he is around campus, around school, in the weight room and then on the field — he’s just lights out.”

After a 246-yard, one touchdown outing in his final appearance as a Sky View Bobcat, Siddoway caps a career highlighted by 49 passing touchdowns, 4,302 yards passing and a career completion percentage of 61 percent.

Siddoway helped produce a 29-6 record during his time at Sky View.

“I loved it,” Siddoway said about his football career. “I love this school. I’m going to miss it. It’s just been a wonderful experience to be a part of.”

Siddoway was the focal point of an offense that averaged nearly 35 points per game while he racked up over 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions and more than 2,200 yards passing during his senior season.

“It was a group effort this season,” Siddoway said. “We have a great offensive line, great receivers and great running backs. I couldn’t have done any of that without them.”

Siddoway departs, leaving the offense in the sure and capable hands of sophomore receiver Mason Falslev. The two players’ relationship blossomed as they combined for eight touchdown connections during the season, including a dazzling hail Mary lob in the second quarter of Friday’s semifinal. It’s a relationship Falslev knows he will miss.