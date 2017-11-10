Cole Bowers was “a little kid” when his family moved from Blanding to Springville.

By the standards of the Utah County city, where longevity is measured in generations rather than years, that makes Bowers the new kid in town.

But the Red Devils senior has been there long enough that he felt the pain of losing just as harshly as the other players when Springville fell 41-21 to Lehi in a Class 5A state semifinal Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“As you can see on the field, we were all a little sad,” Bowers said. “We’ve all played ball since we were in seventh grade, and we’ve just all grown really tight.”

The pride also was present.

“We had a lot of doubters. It was really good to show that we could make it back to Rice-Eccles,” said Bowers, who had 112 yards rushing — almost entirely courtesy of touchdown runs of 80 and 30 yards.

Springville made its third appearance in a row at the University of Utah’s football stadium.

It was a little different this time. The Red Devils entered the Class 4A state title game undefeated last season

In a way, though, Springville may have had more hope this time around.

East was the prohibitive favorite and rolled over the Red Devils just like everyone else a year ago. Springville was more like an even bet this time — particularly in the semifinals against a Lehi team that it already defeated early in the year.

“We’re disappointed with the outcome, but we’re proud of our kids,” Springville coach Willy Child said. “Credit to Lehi — they’re a tough team. We play them every year. This is the first time they’ve gotten us, but they deserve it.

“They made us play their type of football, and that’s not what we’re used to.”

Child is a Springville native himself. He said his parents and grandparents all grew up in the town.

“These kids, I’ve known them all from little league and seen them in our camps,” Child said. “We’re a Springville group, a proud community — one town, one team.”

Senior wideout Ben Schreiner was among a group of players fighting back the tears after the game. But there was room for a laugh — and all it took was a question about whether the Red Devils ever get a move-in.

“Occasionally, you know, but it’s not an intentional one,” Schreiner said. “We know we don’t have to rely on that. We can depend on the home grown.

“Everyone kind of grows up here with each other and play with each other. And I think that’s kind of what makes it more heartbreaking.”