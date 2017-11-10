1 of 24 View Caption

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jace Dart of Mountain Crest is tackled by Tavita Gagnier of Stansbury in thei... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beau Robinson of Mountain Crest sees a pass go long as they take on Stansbury... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Quarterback Brady Hall of Mountain Crest eyes the end zone guarded by Stansbu... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dallon Brooks of Stansbury recovers a Mountain Crest fumble in the end zone i... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nicholas Nethercott of Mountain Crest is taken down by Kooper Roudy of Stansb... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nicholas Nethercott of Mountain Crest pulls in a touchdown over Stansbury in t... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nicholas Nethercott of Mountain Crest celebrates his touchdown against Stansbu... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cooper Roudy of Stansbury puts pressure on Nicholas Nerhercott of Mountain Cr... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cooper Roudy of Stansbury puts pressure on Nicholas Nerhercott of Mountain Cr... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Silas Young of Stansbury is taken down by Mountain Crest in their class 4A se... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beau Robinson of Mountain Crest is contorted by Tavita Gagnier of Stansbury i... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mountain Crest battles Stansbury during a fumble in their class 4A semifinal ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Conner McKay of Stansbury puts down some yards over Mountain Crest in their c... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Conner McKay of Stansbury puts down some yards over Mountain Crest in their c... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beau Robins of Mountain Crest is tackled by Justin Matthews of Stansbury in t... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jace Dart of Mountain Crest tries to push past Stansbury in their class 4A s... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stansbury's quarterback Mitch Lindsay runs the ball down field against Mounta... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Quarterback Brady Hall of Mountain Crest eludes the Stansbury defense in thei... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kyle McKenna of Stansbury has his legs taken out by the Mountain Crest defens... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eli Wells of Mountain Crest kicks a field goal over Stansbury in their class ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mountain Crest players Kyler Olsen, Lehi Taukiuvea and Brady Hall, from left,... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mountain Crest players Kyler Olsen, Lehi Taukiuvea and Brady Hall, from left,... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The agony of defeat, Conner McKay of Stansbury buries his head after a 7-17 l... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mountain Crest celebrates with the fans following a 17-7 win over Stansbury i...