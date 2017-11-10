As East’s football team struggled to score against Lone Peak in the first half of its 28-13 state semifinal victory Friday, top rusher Sione Molisi stood on the sidelines as near to the coaching staff as he could, hoping for a chance to contribute.

The star Leopards running back, who has rushed for more than 1,700 yards this season and averages nearly 170 yards per game on the ground, injured his knee against IMG Academy and had not been able to play.

He was suited up and ready to go Friday but did not get into the game until it had been decided. And then, in gaining just 8 yards, he gave up a fumble.

“It has been a while since I’ve been in,” the East star said. “I didn’t practice the whole week. Next week, I hope to have a sharp week of practice.”

Molisi admitted watching was difficult.

“I almost wanted to yell at my coach or something to put me in,” he said with a smile. “I was thinking about that. I have to stay patient. Next week is big.”

Leopards quarterback Ben Ford, whose 56-yard pass to Jaylon Vickers early in the second half gave East a lead it never relinquished, could relate to his friend.

He was injured in this state semifinal game a year ago and did not get to play in East’s Class 4A championship victory.

“Of course we talk about it,” Ford said. “It’s really hard to watch the boys you love the most do something you love the most. He did a great job coming in. I have nothing but love for that kid.”

The Leopard quarterback was all smiles after he finished shaking hands with Lone Peak.

“It feels fantastic,” he said about the chance to play in the title game. “Getting to take a knee at the end of this game was special.”

East coach Brandon Matich said that Molisi had not practiced in a long time, and the senior’s fumble occurred because he wasn’t used to the speed of the game.