Cammon Cooper faked the handoff, rolled out to the right and scanned the end zone for a window to throw.

“As an offensive coordinator, all you can ask for is to get the quarterback’s eyes to see what you’re seeing,” Lehi coach Ed Larson would say afterward, “and he’s been able to do that.”

What Cooper saw on that play about a minute into the third quarter of Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal game was Pioneers wide receiver Kade Moore open for a touchdown pass that would move Cooper up in the Utah high school football record books, knock the wind out of the Springville Red Devils and help Lehi move on to a state title matchup with neighboring Skyridge next week.

Cooper threw for five touchdowns in Lehi’s 41-21 win over Springville. The senior quarterback now has thrown for a state-record 54 touchdowns this season, moving past Timpview’s Jake Lloyd (53 in 2012) and Logan’s Riley Nelson (53 in 2005). With a touchdown pass in next week’s championship game, Cooper would tie former Jordan High star Austin Kafentzis (108) for the most touchdown passes in a Utah prep career.

More important to Cooper than the record, however, is the chance to win a title.

“I didn’t even know until now,” he said when asked about the records after the semifinal victory. “That’s awesome. If I get it, that’s cool, but we’re just doing what we do on offense.”

And there was plenty of offense to go around early Thursday.

The Pioneers needed less than two minutes for running back Lincoln Bunker to open the scoring. The Red Devils, meanwhile, saw quarterback Ty Eriksson connect with Sean Holloway for a 75-yard strike and running Cole Bowers break an 80-yard run on their first two possessions of the game.

“The big plays … we didn’t see that coming,” Larson said. “But I think that’s an easier fix than a team driving on you and you have no answers.”

Lehi’s defense would settle down soon enough, though. The Pioneers did not allow a point after the first quarter. Lehi recorded a fumble recovery by Jase Andersen, a blocked field-goal attempt by Qi’Sean Rust and interception in the end zone by defensive back Will Overstreet.

Cooper and the Pioneers offense took care of things from there. The Washington State commit completed 27 of his 39 attempts. Three times he found BYU-commit Dallin Holker in the end zone.

“He’s a coach’s dream,” Larson said about his quarterback. “I got him for three years, to start for us, see his progress, see him come up the way he has and do the things that he does. … He’s been tremendous.”

LEHI 41, SPRINGVILLE 21

• Cammon Cooper throws for five touchdowns — the sixth time this season the Lehi quarterback has thrown at least five scores in a game.

• The Pioneers recover an onside kick to start the second half, setting up themselves for a backbreaking touchdown drive early in the third quarter.

• Springville’s Sean Holloway (75-yard catch) and Cole Bowers (80-yard run) record big touchdowns in the first quarter, but the Red Devils are unable to score after the opening period.
