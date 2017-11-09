Class 6A state semifinal: Lone Peak vs. East

When • 11 a.m. Friday

Where • Rice-Eccles Stadium, University of Utah

TribPreps coverage • Maddie Lee

There is a ton of playoff experience on these two teams. The Leopards enter as the two-time defending state champions in Class 4A, while Lone Peak has played in the last two Class 5A state title games. East turned in a record-breaking performance in its state quarterfinal win over American Fork. The Leopards ran for 752 yards, which broke the previous record of 676 yards (East set it vs. Syracuse in 2016). What’s even more impressive about the new record is East’s leading rusher for the season, Sione Molisi, missed the game. QB Ben Ford ran for 256 yards and four TDs, while Lame Feletoa gained 205 yards and Tutu Spann 162. East didn’t attempt a pass in the win. Lone Peak took down Weber to return to Rice-Eccles. The Knights did limit the Warriors to 50 yards on 25 carries, so that’s encouraging for the defense. And Lone Peak featured its own 200-yard rusher, Masen Wake, who gained 215 yards and scored once in the win. Brigham Trowbridge hauled in eight passes for 158 yards against American Fork. This is the first meeting between the programs.

Class 6A state semifinal: Herriman vs. Bingham

When • 2:30 p.m. Friday

Where • Rice-Eccles Stadium, University of Utah

TribPreps coverage • Tom Wharton

The Mustangs need to buck history in this matchup because they are 0-7 all-time against the Miners. That includes a 34-0 loss in Week 3. The Mustangs haven’t scored a point against the Miners in their last three meetings and have been outscored 237-37 in their seven games. Herriman managed more than a touchdown in only one of those seven games. The Mustangs defense held Pleasant Grove to 170 yards on offense in their state quarterfinal. And the Mustangs offense leaned on Quincy Sandoval (15 carries, 66 yards) and Maeakafa Leakehe (17 carries, 64 yards) to move the ball. Ryan Wood tossed a pair of TDs and Brandon Lopez kicked three field goals to help the Miners take down Syracuse in their state quarterfinals. And that stingy Miners defense, which has allowed seven points in each of the first two playoff games, even added a pick-6 in the win over the Titans. The undefeated Miners are chasing their 11th state title.

Class 5A state semifinal: Corner Canyon vs. Skyridge

When • 11 a.m. Thursday

Where • Rice-Eccles Stadium, University of Utah

TribPreps coverage • Christopher Kamrani

The Falcons thwarted Jordan’s potential game-tying 2-point conversion to kill the Beetdiggers’ rally and reach the state semifinals in only the second year the program has existed. Alex Parker ran for 191 yards and two TDs to lead the Falcons’ offense in the win. QB Jayden Clemons has thrown three TD passes in each of his team’s two playoff wins. But the Chargers defense doesn’t give up much. Undefeated Corner Canyon has shut out three teams this season, including Highland in the state quarterfinals. Conner Ebeling led the effort with 14 total tackles, and Blake Emery added two sacks. This is the second time Corner Canyon has reached the state semifinal round. It fell to Roy in 2014.

Class 5A state semifinal: Springville vs. Lehi

When • 2:30 p.m. Thursday

Where • Rice-Eccles Stadium, University of Utah

TribPreps coverage • Aaron Falk

Lehi QB Cammon Cooper has thrown for 48 TDs this season, but one team kept him out of the end zone. That team? Springville, the Pioneers’ foe in the Class 5A state semifinals. Cooper went 20 of 35 for 218 yards in a 18-15 loss to Springville on Sept. 8. The Red Devils knocked off Lehi by sticking to the ground game in that one. They ran 42 times for 273 yards and two scores, led by Bradley Nicol’s 91 yards. Springville, the state runner-up last year, grinded out a 20-17 win over Alta in last week’s state quarterfinals to get back to Rice-Eccles. It took a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter by Garrett Lindsey to subdue the Hawks. Senior QB Ty Eriksson went 16 of 21 for 271 yards and two TDs through the air in the win. And the Springville defense limited Alta QB Will Dana to 161 yards passing. The Red Devils defense could use a similar performance against Cooper. The Washington State commit tossed a pair of TDs in the state quarterfinal win over Woods Cross and has thrown for 4,124 yards this season.

Class 4A state semifinal: Mountain Crest vs. Stansbury

When • 6 p.m. Thursday

Where • Rice-Eccles Stadium, University of Utah

TribPreps coverage • Maddie Lee

The Mustangs, who didn’t even qualify for the postseason last year, have plenty of reasons to be confident heading into this one after taking down the Stallions 52-19 on Sept. 8. Mountain Crest jumped out to a 28-6 lead at halftime and never looked back in that first meeting. Junior QB Brady Hall threw for 266 yards and four TDs and ran for 83 yards in that win. He’s been impressive this year, throwing for 2,727 yards and completing 58 percent of his attempts. He’s thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game five times this year. The Mustangs defense, led by Joshua Powell’s 126 tackles and Dylan Bostock’s seven sacks, also has been stout. The opposition is averaging only 15.2 points per game. Silas Young leads the Stansbury rushing attack. He’s averaging 7.3 yards per carry and has scored 21 TDs. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in his last seven games. The last team to keep him under the century mark? Mountain Crest. The Stallions are trying to punch their first ticket to a state title game.

Class 4A state semifinal: Sky View vs. Orem

When • 6 p.m. Friday

Where • Rice-Eccles Stadium, University of Utah

TribPreps coverage • Eric Butler

The Tigers are back in the state semifinals for the first time since 1996 after taking down Desert Hills in the state quarterfinals. One of the biggest keys to that win was junior receiver Puka Nacua, who caught eight passes for 270 yards and three TDs. He also added 91 yards on kick returns. QB Cooper Legas has been precise in moving the Tigers offense. He’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards, and he’s thrown at least two TD passes in every game this season. The undefeated Bobcats counter with their own efficient passer. Jackson Siddoway completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,832 yards and 25 TDs during the regular season. Most of Sky View’s wins haven’t been close with the exception of a win on the last play of the game vs. Mountain Crest, a 16-13 win, and a 27-17 win over Stansbury in the opening week. Those two teams are playing in the other state semifinal.

Class 3A state title game: Morgan vs. Juan Diego

When • 2 p.m. Saturday

Where • Weber State University

TribPreps coverage • Eric Butler

The Soaring Eagle are back to try for the three-peat ... barely. They won their state quarterfinal and state semifinal when the opposing team failed to convert a 2-point try. Summit Academy went for 2 and the win in double overtime last week, but the pass sailed a little long to spark a Juan Diego celebration. Hunter Easterly shouldered a heavy load in the Soaring Eagle’s win over the Bears. He gained 172 yards on the ground and scored three times. The Trojans return to the state title game for the second time in three years. They fell to Juan Diego 28-13 in the 2015 championship contest. Bridger Miller ran for a pair of TDs and 120 yards to lead the Trojans past Juab in the state semifinals. They got off to a fast start — a 20-0 lead — and doing the same in the title game would go a long way toward winning the program’s first state title since 1997.

