1 of 39 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Tasia Farmer (6), celebrates with her team, as Lone Peak wins the... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they win the first set, in the 6A volleyball c... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball as Pleasant Grove Vikings Mega... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they lead Lone Peak in championship volleybal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kenn... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Tasia Farmer (6), reacts after scoring a point, in 6A volleyball... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Savannah Scott (13) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kenned... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Hea... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Pea Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Heat... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Savannah Scott (13) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kenned... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kenn... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they lead Lone Peak in championship volleybal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Pea Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Heat... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Pea Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Bay... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Tasia Farmer (6), celebrates with her team, as Lone Peak wins the... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they lead Lone Peak in championship volleybal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Gabriella Haws (3) hugs Jacquelyn Langhaim (11) as the Knights cel... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6...