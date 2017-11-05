(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Tasia Farmer (6), celebrates with her team, as Lone Peak wins the... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they win the first set, in the 6A volleyball c... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball as Pleasant Grove Vikings Mega... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they lead Lone Peak in championship volleybal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kenn... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Tasia Farmer (6), reacts after scoring a point, in 6A volleyball... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Savannah Scott (13) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kenned... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Hea... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Pea Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Heat... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Savannah Scott (13) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kenned... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kenn... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they lead Lone Peak in championship volleybal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Pea Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Heat... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Pea Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Bay... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Tasia Farmer (6), celebrates with her team, as Lone Peak wins the... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they lead Lone Peak in championship volleybal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Gabriella Haws (3) hugs Jacquelyn Langhaim (11) as the Knights cel... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6...
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6A volleyball championship, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Tasia Farmer (6), celebrates with her team, as Lone Peak wins the second set, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Megan Sintay (18) and Alia Rasmussen (4), defend, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they win the first set, in the 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball as Pleasant Grove Vikings Megan Sintay (18) defends, in the 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they lead Lone Peak in championship volleyball action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kennedi Boyd (10) and Madelyn Robinson (9) defend, in the 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Lone Peak Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) defends, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Tasia Farmer (6), reacts after scoring a point, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6A volleyball championship, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Savannah Scott (13) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kennedi Boyd (10) defends, in championship volleyball action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) defends, in the 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Megan Sintay (18) and Alia Rasmussen (4), defend, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Pea Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) defends, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Lone Peak Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) and Megan Sintay (18) defend, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Lone Peak Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) defends, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Savannah Scott (13) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kennedi Boyd (10) defends, in championship volleyball action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Lone Peak Knights Kennedi Boyd (10) and Madelyn Robinson (9) defend, in the 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Pleasant Grove Vikings celebrate as they lead Lone Peak in championship volleyball action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Lone Peak Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) and Megan Sintay (18) defend, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Megan Sintay (18) and Alia Rasmussen (4), defend, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove Vikings Kazna Tarawhiti (16) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Megan Sintay (18) and Alia Rasmussen (4), defend, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Pea Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Heather Gneiting (5) defends, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Pea Knights Madelyn Robinson (9) hits the ball, as Pleasant Grove Vikings Baylie Bishop (14) and Heather Gneiting (5) defend, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Lone Peak Knights celebrate their win over the Pleasant Grove Vikings, for the 6A volleyball championship, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak Knights Tasia Farmer (6), celebrates with her team, as Lone Peak wins the second set, in 6A volleyball championship action, Pleasant Grove vs. Lone Peak, at Utah Valley University, Saturday, November 4, 2017. 