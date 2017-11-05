1 of 17 View Caption

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego quarterback Zachary Hoffman is brought down by Summit Academy's Aloisio Si... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Summit Academy quarterback Haden Reynolds is brought down by Juan Diego's Tristen Ton... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Tristen Tonozzi runs the ball. Summit Academy faces Juan Diego High Scho... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego quarterback Zachary Hoffman runs the ball. Summit Academy faces Juan Diego... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's 18 pulls in the opening kickoff. Summit Academy faces Juan Diego High Sc... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Summit Academy quarterback Haden Reynolds runs the ball. Summit Academy faces Juan Di... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Hunter Easterly lands after being tripped up on a long run. Summit Acade... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Summit Academy's Hunter Housel strips the ball from Juan Diego's Peyton Seim, resulti... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Summit Academy's Hunter Housel strips the ball from Juan Diego's Peyton Seim, resulti... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Summit Academy quarterback Haden Reynolds is brought down by Juan Diego's Tristen Ton... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Hunter Easterly runs the ball. Summit Academy faces Juan Diego High Scho... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego's Hunter Easterly shakes loose from a Summit Academy defender. Summit Acad... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Summit Academy's Talmage Brown is brought down by Juan Diego defenders. Summit Academ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Summit Academy's Gavin Davey, right, celebrates a touchdown. Summit Academy faces Jua... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Juan Diego quarterback Zachary Hoffman makes sure his dive was far enough for a first... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Summit Academy's Gavin Davey scores a touchdown as Juan Diego's Dawson Stiefel also g... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Summit Academy's Adri Jefferson dives at Juan Diego's Dallen Davis. Summit Academy fa...