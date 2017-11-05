1 of 20 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Box Elder Bees celebrate their state title after defeating the Bountiful Braves, i... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful Braves Holland Vande mere (23) celebrates as Bountiful closes in Boxelder in ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Box Elder Bees celebrate a big point over the Bountiful Braves, in 5A volleyball c... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful Braves Brook Pe’a (4) hits the ball, as Box Elder Bees Jaida Burt (9) Emily ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Box Elder Bees celebrate their state title after defeating the Bountiful Braves, i... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) past Bountiful Braves Baylee Mittelstaedt (1) hits the ball as Box Elder Bees Annie Me... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Box Elder Bees Shayna Baugh (13) hits the ball as Bountiful Braves Baylee Mittelstaedt... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Box Elder Bees Shayna Baugh (13) hits the ball past Bountiful Braves Baylee Mittelstae... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Box Elder Bees Jaida Burt (9) hits the ball past Bountiful Braves Baily Jenkins (7) a... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Box Elder Bees celebrate a big point over the Bountiful Braves, in 5A volleyball c... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Box Elder Bees Emily Isaacson (11) hits the ball, Bountiful Braves Brook Pe’a (4) defe... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Box Elder Bees Andreanna McKee (1) tries to get the ball past Bountiful Braves Bri Mort... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Box Elder Bees Jaida Burt (9) hits the ball, as Bountiful Braves Baily Jenkins (7) and... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Box Elder Bees Jaida Burt (9) hits the ball past Bountiful Braves Baylee Mittelstaedt ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) past Bountiful Braves Baylee Mittelstaedt (1) hits the ball past Box Elder Bees Annie ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful Braves Brook Pe’a (4) hits the ball, as Box Elder Bees Andreanna McKee (1) de... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful Braves Brook Pe’a (4) hits the ball, in 5A volleyball championship game, Boun... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Box Elder Bees Shayna Baugh (13) hits the ball past Bountiful Braves Hannah Howard (3)... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Box Elder Bees celebrate their state title after defeating the Bountiful Braves, i...