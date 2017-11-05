(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead celebrates his touchdown. Beaver High Schoo... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead runs for a first down. Beaver High School b... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Dallin Draper is brought down by Beaver's Porter Hollingshead. Beaver High S... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cole Marshall yells encouragement to his teammates as he leaves the field with an in... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead pulls down the interception over Delta's Ro... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead pulls down the interception over Delta's Ro... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Trevor Burton pulls in the touchdown pass. Beaver High School boys' football... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Tyce Raddon runs in a touchdown. Beaver High School boys' football team def... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Jacob Bairett makes the interception on Delta. Beaver High School boys' foo... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead looks for the pitch as Delta's Jacob Jackso... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Trevor Burton pulls in the touchdown pass. Beaver High School boys' football... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Trevor Burton pulls in the touchdown pass. Beaver High School boys' football... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Trevor Burton celebrates after picking up Beaver's fumble. Beaver High Schoo... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead. Beaver High School boys' football team def... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Cole Marshall pulls down Delta's Dallin Draper, hurting his ankle on the pl... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's sideline watches as Cole Marshall leaves the field with an injured ankle. ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver players console Cole Marshall as he leaves the field with an injured ankle. ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Tyce Raddon runs in a touchdown. Beaver High School boys' football team def... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver offensive line looks at how much time they have to get off a play. Beaver Hi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Jace Thomas gets some sideline instructions. Beaver High School boys' footba... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Coaches check on Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead who limps over to them. B... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Teammates check on Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead who favors one of his le... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Cole Marshall pulls down Delta's Dallin Draper, hurting his ankle on the pl... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Trevor Burton picks up Beaver's fumble. Beaver High School boys' football te... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Tyce Raddon didn't quite grab the pitch that rolled onto the left should of... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Layton Day tries to slip past Beaver's Jacob Bairett. Beaver High School boy... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Dallin Draper celebrates his touchdown. Beaver High School boys' football te... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead celebrates his touchdown. Beaver High Schoo... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver High School boys' football team leads Delta High School 35-16 during their cl... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Dallin Draper celebrates his touchdown. Beaver High School boys' football te...
(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead celebrates his touchdown. Beaver High School boys' football team leads Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead runs for a first down. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Dallin Draper is brought down by Beaver's Porter Hollingshead. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cole Marshall yells encouragement to his teammates as he leaves the field with an injured ankle. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead pulls down the interception over Delta's Robert Clark. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead pulls down the interception over Delta's Robert Clark. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Trevor Burton pulls in the touchdown pass. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Tyce Raddon runs in a touchdown. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Jacob Bairett makes the interception on Delta. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead looks for the pitch as Delta's Jacob Jackson gets close. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Trevor Burton pulls in the touchdown pass. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Trevor Burton pulls in the touchdown pass. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Trevor Burton celebrates after picking up Beaver's fumble. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Cole Marshall pulls down Delta's Dallin Draper, hurting his ankle on the play. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's sideline watches as Cole Marshall leaves the field with an injured ankle. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver players console Cole Marshall as he leaves the field with an injured ankle. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Tyce Raddon runs in a touchdown. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver offensive line looks at how much time they have to get off a play. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Jace Thomas gets some sideline instructions. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Coaches check on Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead who limps over to them. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Teammates check on Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead who favors one of his legs. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Cole Marshall pulls down Delta's Dallin Draper, hurting his ankle on the play. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Trevor Burton picks up Beaver's fumble. Beaver High School boys' football team defeated Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's Tyce Raddon didn't quite grab the pitch that rolled onto the left should of Delta's Robert Clark who seized possession. Beaver High School boys' football team leads Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Layton Day tries to slip past Beaver's Jacob Bairett. Beaver High School boys' football team leads Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Dallin Draper celebrates his touchdown. Beaver High School boys' football team leads Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver's quarterback Porter Hollingshead celebrates his touchdown. Beaver High School boys' football team leads Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beaver High School boys' football team leads Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Delta's Dallin Draper celebrates his touchdown. Beaver High School boys' football team leads Delta High School 35-16 during their class 2A state semifinal football game Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium.