Ogden • The Milford Tigers will play for a state championship for the first time in 13 years.

The Tigers handled Kanab with ease behind stellar play from quarterback Bryson Barnes and running back Ty Netto to post the 38 -20 victory Friday at Weber State. Milford will face defending champion Duchesne in the title game.

Barnes was dialed in throughout the game, throwing for 238 yards while accounting for four Tigers scoring plays — three through the air and one on the ground. Netto added 125 yards on the ground.

Milford’s offense was somewhat inconsistent when the Tigers beat Kanab by three points about a month ago. The inconsistency was gone Friday.

“Last time we played them, our offense was on and off,” Barnes said. “After that game though, our offense just started clicking. Our defense has always been solid, but once our offense clicks, we’re hard to stop.”

Kanab, which fell to Duchesne in last year’s state title game, stayed with the Tigers for the majority of the first half.

PLAYER OF THE GAME



Milford’s Bryson Barnes was dialed in throughout the semifinal game,completing 14 of 20 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers created some breathing room midway through the second quarter when Netto broke free from the Cowboys defense and Barnes found him all alone for a 68-yard touchdown reception.

Milford kept its foot on the gas, outscoring Kanab 26-13 after halftime.

Milford will have its work cut out for itself if it wants to win its first state championship since 1993. Duchesne has won three of the last five Class 1A state titles.