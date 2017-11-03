Woods Cross • When opponents prepare to take on the Woods Cross football team, there is one name they perhaps must remember more than the rest.

That is because the Wildcats feature brothers Judge and Justice Samuelu in their offensive attack.

The Wildcats (7-4) advanced to play host Lehi (9-2) in a Class 5A state quarterfinal today Friday after upsetting Timpview in the opening round.

The Samuelu brothers are a big reason why.

Justice, a 17 year-old junior, rushed for a 44-yard touchdown, while Judge, 18 and a senior, caught two touchdowns, including the game-winning pass from quarterback Carston Naegle late in the fourth quarter in a 28-24 road victory.

“They’re a big part of what we do,” first-year coach Andrew Fresques said. “Last game it was the Samuelus, but this [coming] game could be different. Everyone’s role is so important, like making sure they’re blocking for Justice, protecting the quarterback, or getting the ball out to Judge.

“They definitely propel us, and it’s a team game where everyone can put those guys in a position to be successful.”

Judge and Justice, born 13 months apart, were introduced to football in youth leagues by their father, Joe.

Raised in a family with three older siblings and one younger, their competitive streaks at home translated well on the football fields of Bountiful.

“As an athlete, everything I can do now is because I wanted to compete against him,” Justice said about his admiration for Judge. “I wasn’t that interested in playing football at the start, but [Judge] and my dad called me a wuss.

“It drove me, and ever since then I’ve liked it.”

While they feature similar competitive streaks, their personalities are as different as the positions they play.

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Samuelu during a practice at Woods Cross High School Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

Judge admittedly — and with Justice’s confirmation — is more free-spirited and outgoing, comfortable in any social scene. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver uses his speed and leaping ability to make plays for Naegle down the field.

“I’ve coached a lot of receivers,” Fresques said, “and Judge just has a knack for the ball. He’s a natural and makes it look very easy.”

Justice — of similar height, but probably 15 pounds heavier — is the Wildcats’ bruising running back and a team captain as a junior. Judge was quick to compliment his younger brother’s work ethic.

It is Justice who relishes carrying the football into a swarm of would-be tacklers. Fresques called him a workhorse who works hard at everything he does.

“I love contact,” said Justice, a former lineman in his youth football career. “I’m used to getting in the trenches and getting hit and also hitting.”

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Justice Samuelu during a practice at Woods Cross High School Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

While team success is the ultimate goal, the brother admit they keep tabs on how the other one is faring.

“We just try to compete and see who can do better on the field in the game,” Judge said. “Whoever gets more touchdowns wins, I guess.”

The Wildcats will need another dual-threat performance from the Samuelus when they hit the road for another playoff game.

Their rushing and passing attack must keep up with Lehi’s prolific offense.

“We need to execute in every one of our plays,” Judge said. “Hopefully we can get another win and play one more week.”