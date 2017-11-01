Sandy • Mitch Medina was the first person MJ Tafisi met at his new school. It was an understated beginning to what would become a great friendship and partnership at inside linebacker for Alta High School.

They exchanged hellos at that first practice of their sophomore year. Then it was time to get to work.

The two seniors now both rank in the top 15 in the state in tackles. Tafisi is sixth and Medina 12th. They are the only inside linebacker duo to do so, combining for 217 stops this season.

“If you go this side, you’re going to get MJ; you go this side you’re going to get Mitch,” Alta coach Alema Te’o said. “Either way somebody’s coming after you. And those kids play so hard, and they play so fast, it’s tough for offenses to block those guys.”

This is the first full season the two have gotten the chance to start together. Tafisi transferred to Alta from Kearns his sophomore year, and Medina started over Tafisi that season. Medina missed seven games with a broken fibula the following year.

“I had to work harder, 10 times harder, to try to keep this defense going without him,” Tafisi said.

The Hawks held their opponents to an average of 19.8 points in the team’s first six games last season. In the second half of that season, after Medina slipped on the wet field and snapped his ankle at Mountain View, that average jumped to 36.7 points per game.

Tafisi had a breakout year, leading the team in tackles (200) and making the coaches’ Class 4A all-state first team. The three-star recruit said he has received about 15 offers and narrowed down his top three, in no particular order, to the University of Utah, Oregon and Cal.

“He’s a beast,” Medina said about why Tafisi was so highly recruited.

Medina, on the other hand, said he has yet to receive an offer.

“It’s just ‘cause he got hurt and had a short season last year,” Tafisi said. “And he’ll get more after this season, I bet.”

Te’o agreed.

Tafisi and Medina were named captains this year, and in Te’o’s words, are the “top dogs” on Alta’s defense.

ALTA INSIDE LINEBACKERS

MJ Tafisi

Year • Senior

Height • 6 foot 1

Weight • 220 pounds

Tackles • 52 solo, 114 total, 11.4 per game

Mitch Medina

Year • Senior

Height • 6-1

Weight • 215 pounds

Tackles • 38 solo, 103 total, 10.3 per game

In addition to leading the team in tackles, Tafisi has recorded four sacks and a team-high four interceptions. Medina, No. 2 in tackles, contributed an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown this season.

“The results are pretty much the same between those two kids,” Te’o said, “but their mentality is a little bit different on how they approach the game.”

He described Medina as a “bone crusher,” someone who thrives off physical contact. Tafisi, on the other hand, finds success in his explosiveness.

“Nobody reacts to the ball faster than that guy,” Te’o said.

Alta simplified its defensive approach in its first-round playoff game against Roy last week. The change was inspired in part by something the inside linebacker pair brought to the coaching staff, Teo said.

“They mentioned to me that they liked the even front a lot better because they feel like they can roam the field,” he said. “And so in talking with the coaches we felt like, you know what, let’s just do it. Let’s go with what the kids feel comfortable with, let’s build around that and make it work.”

Alta was rewarded with a defensive effort that allowed just one touchdown as the Hawks ran away with a 52-6 win to advance to the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Playoff schedule

Class 6A

Friday’s state quarterfinals

Lone Peak at Weber, 6 p.m.

American Fork at East, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Bingham, 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Grove at Herriman, 4 p.m.

State semifinals

Nov. 10 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

(Lone Peak at Weber winner) vs. (American Fork at East winner), 11 a.m.

(Syracuse at Bingham winner) vs. (Pleasant Grove at Herriman winner), 2:30 p.m.

State championship

Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s state quarterfinals

Highland at Corner Canyon, 3 p.m.

Jordan at Skyridge, 4 p.m.

Alta at Springville, 4 p.m.

Woods Cross at Lehi, 4 p.m.

State semifinals

Nov. 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

(Highland at Corner Canyon winner) vs. (Jordan at Skyridge winner), 11 a.m.

(Alta at Springville winner) vs. (Woods Cross at Lehi winner), 2:30 p.m.

State championship

Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s state quarterfinals

Mountain Crest at Dixie, 6 p.m.

Ridgeline at Stansbury, 4 p.m.

Pine View at Sky View, 4 p.m.

Desert Hills at Orem, 4 p.m.

State semifinals (time and location TBD)

(Mountain Crest at Dixie winner) vs. (Ridgeline at Stansbury winner)

(Pine View at Sky View winner) vs. (Desert Hills at Orem winner)

State championship

Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

State semifinals

at Weber State

Morgan vs. Juab, 5 p.m. Friday

Juan Diego vs. Summit Academy, 5 p.m. Saturday

State championship

Nov. 11 at Southern Utah

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s state semifinals at Weber State

South Summit vs. Grand County, noon

Delta vs. Beaver, 2:30 p.m.

State championship

Nov. 11 at Southern Utah

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class 1A

Friday’s state semifinals at Weber State

Parowan vs. Duchesne, noon

Kanab vs. Milford, 2:30 p.m.

State championship

Nov. 11 at Southern Utah

Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.

Comments