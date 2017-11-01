Sandy • Mitch Medina was the first person MJ Tafisi met at his new school. It was an understated beginning to what would become a great friendship and partnership at inside linebacker for Alta High School.
They exchanged hellos at that first practice of their sophomore year. Then it was time to get to work.
The two seniors now both rank in the top 15 in the state in tackles. Tafisi is sixth and Medina 12th. They are the only inside linebacker duo to do so, combining for 217 stops this season.
“If you go this side, you’re going to get MJ; you go this side you’re going to get Mitch,” Alta coach Alema Te’o said. “Either way somebody’s coming after you. And those kids play so hard, and they play so fast, it’s tough for offenses to block those guys.”
This is the first full season the two have gotten the chance to start together. Tafisi transferred to Alta from Kearns his sophomore year, and Medina started over Tafisi that season. Medina missed seven games with a broken fibula the following year.
“I had to work harder, 10 times harder, to try to keep this defense going without him,” Tafisi said.
The Hawks held their opponents to an average of 19.8 points in the team’s first six games last season. In the second half of that season, after Medina slipped on the wet field and snapped his ankle at Mountain View, that average jumped to 36.7 points per game.
Tafisi had a breakout year, leading the team in tackles (200) and making the coaches’ Class 4A all-state first team. The three-star recruit said he has received about 15 offers and narrowed down his top three, in no particular order, to the University of Utah, Oregon and Cal.
“He’s a beast,” Medina said about why Tafisi was so highly recruited.
Medina, on the other hand, said he has yet to receive an offer.
“It’s just ‘cause he got hurt and had a short season last year,” Tafisi said. “And he’ll get more after this season, I bet.”
Te’o agreed.
Tafisi and Medina were named captains this year, and in Te’o’s words, are the “top dogs” on Alta’s defense.
ALTA INSIDE LINEBACKERS
MJ Tafisi
Year • Senior
Height • 6 foot 1
Weight • 220 pounds
Tackles • 52 solo, 114 total, 11.4 per game
Mitch Medina
Year • Senior
Height • 6-1
Weight • 215 pounds
Tackles • 38 solo, 103 total, 10.3 per game
In addition to leading the team in tackles, Tafisi has recorded four sacks and a team-high four interceptions. Medina, No. 2 in tackles, contributed an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown this season.
“The results are pretty much the same between those two kids,” Te’o said, “but their mentality is a little bit different on how they approach the game.”
He described Medina as a “bone crusher,” someone who thrives off physical contact. Tafisi, on the other hand, finds success in his explosiveness.
“Nobody reacts to the ball faster than that guy,” Te’o said.
Alta simplified its defensive approach in its first-round playoff game against Roy last week. The change was inspired in part by something the inside linebacker pair brought to the coaching staff, Teo said.
“They mentioned to me that they liked the even front a lot better because they feel like they can roam the field,” he said. “And so in talking with the coaches we felt like, you know what, let’s just do it. Let’s go with what the kids feel comfortable with, let’s build around that and make it work.”
Alta was rewarded with a defensive effort that allowed just one touchdown as the Hawks ran away with a 52-6 win to advance to the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Playoff schedule
Class 6A
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Lone Peak at Weber, 6 p.m.
American Fork at East, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Bingham, 5:30 p.m.
Pleasant Grove at Herriman, 4 p.m.
State semifinals
Nov. 10 at Rice-Eccles Stadium
(Lone Peak at Weber winner) vs. (American Fork at East winner), 11 a.m.
(Syracuse at Bingham winner) vs. (Pleasant Grove at Herriman winner), 2:30 p.m.
State championship
Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Highland at Corner Canyon, 3 p.m.
Jordan at Skyridge, 4 p.m.
Alta at Springville, 4 p.m.
Woods Cross at Lehi, 4 p.m.
State semifinals
Nov. 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium
(Highland at Corner Canyon winner) vs. (Jordan at Skyridge winner), 11 a.m.
(Alta at Springville winner) vs. (Woods Cross at Lehi winner), 2:30 p.m.
State championship
Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday’s state quarterfinals
Mountain Crest at Dixie, 6 p.m.
Ridgeline at Stansbury, 4 p.m.
Pine View at Sky View, 4 p.m.
Desert Hills at Orem, 4 p.m.
State semifinals (time and location TBD)
(Mountain Crest at Dixie winner) vs. (Ridgeline at Stansbury winner)
(Pine View at Sky View winner) vs. (Desert Hills at Orem winner)
State championship
Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
State semifinals
at Weber State
Morgan vs. Juab, 5 p.m. Friday
Juan Diego vs. Summit Academy, 5 p.m. Saturday
State championship
Nov. 11 at Southern Utah
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s state semifinals at Weber State
South Summit vs. Grand County, noon
Delta vs. Beaver, 2:30 p.m.
State championship
Nov. 11 at Southern Utah
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class 1A
Friday’s state semifinals at Weber State
Parowan vs. Duchesne, noon
Kanab vs. Milford, 2:30 p.m.
State championship
Nov. 11 at Southern Utah
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.