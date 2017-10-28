Pleasant View • The drought is over for the Weber football team.

The Warriors hadn’t won a state playoff football game since 1999, the year they captured the Class 4A state title.

That changed Friday night.

The Warriors got a pair of first-half touchdown receptions from junior wide receiver Hudson Schenck to help them roll to a 31-13 win over Riverton in the opening round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

Weber will host Lone Peak in the state quarterfinals.

“We played really well in the first half,” Schenck said. “Not so much in the second half.”

After the Warriors went three-and-out on their first possession, senior quarterback Austin Bartholomew connected on a 33-yard scoring play with Schenck on the Warriors’ second possession to get Weber off and running.

“Our coaches drew up some plays that worked,” Schenck said after both teams were escorted off the field following several shoves during the postgame handshake.

Riverton’s next possession ended on an interception by Weber’s Ryan Hogge, who returned the ball to the Silverwolves’ 13. Senior Carter Green extended Weber’s lead to 14-0 with an 8-yard run two plays later.

After the Warriors added a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter, Schenck added to Weber’s lead with a 14-yard touchdown pass with just more than a minute remaining in the half.

The Warriors, winners of eight straight, entered the game not focused on the streak or even the playoff win drought.

“We didn’t really think about that,” Schenck said. “We went out and had a good plan.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME



Weber junior wide receiver Hudson Schenck set the tone early by haulingin scoring passes of 33 and 14 yards in the opening half to help the Warriors build a 24-0 lead. He finished withfive catches for 71 yards, including a 13-yard reception on the opening drive of the second half to help keep a Weber drive alive.

Bartholomew tossed his third touchdown pass of the game midway through the third period when he found Ali Carrillo from 10 yards out to give the Warriors a 31-0 lead.

Bartholomew finished 14 of 19 for 144 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Cannon Coggins went 13 of 33 for 205 yards passing in the loss.