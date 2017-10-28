Highland High coach Brody Benson sometimes forgets that sophomore wide receiver and linebacker Ousmane Doumbia is so young.

The Rams, however, won’t forget the impact he had Friday afternoon.

In a 61-24 playoff victory over the Wasatch Wasps, Doumbia helped turn the tide by recovering an onside kick and returning a kick 96 yards as Highland scored four touchdowns in a span of 4 minutes, 21 seconds to close the first half. Then Doumbia kept it going, breaking off a 32-yard score on the first drive of the third quarter.

It was a performance that had Doumbia struggling to settle on just one moment to remember it by.

“Nah, I don’t have a favorite play,” he said. “Just the W is nice.”

Highland (8-3) was the favorite in the Class 5A matchup and hosted its opening-round playoff game. But the Rams trailed 10-7 after one quarter.

“We were giving them way too much,” Benson said. “Those first two drives they had, they were picking us apart.”

Then Highland’s defense stiffened and the Rams’ offense, led by quarterback Cole Peterson, got to work.

Running back Trayton Keyes cut through the Wasps for a 23-yard score. Peterson scored on a keeper of his own and later found Keyes for a 76-yard touchdown strike. In all, Peterson finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.

PLAYER OF THE GAME



Sophomore Ousmane Doumbia did a little of everything for the Highland Rams in their playoff win over Wasatch. Doumbia’s onside kick recovery and 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter were key plays in what turned out to be a dominant close to the first half for the Rams. Doumbia went on to open the scoring in the third quarter with a 32-yard touchdown

The Wasps (5-6) looked to steal back some of the momentum before halftime when quarterback Brock Cloward found Kaden Baxter in the back of the end zone for one of his three passing touchdowns on the day. But with 5 seconds still left on the clock, Doumbia would have none of it, returning the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for the score to cap a 33-point quarter for the Rams.

“It’s a special win,” Doumbia said. “I love just being out there, giving another game for our seniors, making sure we’re not done.”