Lehi • It was supposed to be a showdown between two of the most dynamic offenses in Class 5A, a game maybe not decided until the final quarter, if not final possession.
Someone forgot to tell Skyline.
The Eagles were out of sorts from the opening kickoff, and Skyridge capitalized to earn its first playoff victory with a lopsided 55-0 decision Friday afternoon in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
“We came out with a lot of energy,” said junior linebacker Jaxon Peck, who had an interception. “We just played well. It’s crazy. All the fans coming out, it’s cool.”
Skyridge, which opened in 2016, lived up to its part of the pregame billing. The Falcons (10-1) put up 472 yards of total offense and used big plays early to turn the game into a laugher by the end of the first quarter.
Jayden Clemons threw touchdown passes of 17, 81 and 16 yards, and he scored on a 24-yard run. Alex Palmer returned to the backfield with 165 yards and touchdown runs of 48 and 90 yards for Skyridge, which led 28-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime.
“Once you get out on a team like that, you have to keep the pedal to the ground and not let up,” said Clemons, who was limited over the past few weeks with a broken right hand. “Feels great to be back.”
SKYRIDGE 55, SKYLINE 0
• The Falcons earn the first playoff victory in the school’s brief history.
• The 28 points Skyridge scores in the first quarter are the most it has scored in any quarter this season.
• Skyline is shut out for the first time since 2013, a span of 44 games.
Skyridge advanced to meet Jordan or Viewmont in next week’s quarterfinals. Friday marked the fourth time with more than 50 points in a game this season for the Falcons, the top-scoring team in Region 8.
It was an inglorious end for two of Skyline’s top offensive weapons. Quarterback Tommy McGrath struggled with a steady wind from the north and completed 23 of 56 passes for 265 yards. McGrath entered the game averaging 344 yards and four touchdowns per game.
Saione Matagi, the Eagles’ 1,000-yard rusher, found nowhere to run and finished with 25 yards on 18 carries.
Peck’s interception in the second quarter was one of two turnovers forced by the Falcons. Caden Cole scooped up a fumbled snap and raced 48 yards for the game’s final score late in the fourth quarter.