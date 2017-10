Class 6A

First round scores

Lone Peak 56, Granger 12

East 49, Northridge 13

American Fork 59, Hunter 27

Syracuse 28, West Jordan 7

Bingham 65, Cyprus 7

Herriman 45, Fremont 14

Friday’s state quarterfinals

Lone Peak at Weber

American Fork at East

Syracuse at Bingham

Pleasant Grove at Herriman

State semifinals

Nov. 10 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

11 a.m. • (Lone Peak at Weber winner) vs. (American Fork at East winner)

2:30 p.m. • (Syracuse at Bingham winner) vs. (Pleasant Grove at Herriman winner)

State championship

Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

First round scores

Corner Canyon 24, Bountiful 21

Springville 28, Olympus 14

Lehi 42, Provo 16

Woods Cross 28, Timpview 24

Friday’s state quarterfinals

Highland at Corner Canyon

Jordan at Skyridge

Alta at Springville

Woods Cross at Lehi

State semifinals

Nov. 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

11 a.m. • (Highland at Corner Canyon winner) vs. (Jordan at Skyridge winner)

2:30 p.m. • (Alta at Springville winner) vs. (Woods Cross at Lehi winner)

State championship

Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

First round scores

Mountain Crest 44, Salem Hills 34

Dixie 30, Park City 6

Stansbury 28, Cedar City 20

Ridgeline 25, Spanish Fork 22

Sky View 50, Mountain View 14

Orem 36, Bear River 7

Desert Hills 45, Bonneville 13

Friday’s state quarterfinals

Mountain Crest at Dixie

Ridgeline at Stansbury

Pine View at Sky View

Desert Hills at Orem

State semifinals (time and location TBD)

(Mountain Crest at Dixie winner) vs. (Ridgeline at Stansbury winner)

(Pine View at Sky View winner) vs. (Desert Hills at Orem winner)

State championship

Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

State quarterfinal scores

Morgan 27, Richfield 13

Juab 31, Union 0

Summit Academy 34, Manti 21

Juan Diego 14, Grantsville 13

State semifinals

at Weber State

5 p.m. Friday • Morgan vs. Juab

5 p.m. Saturday • Juan Diego vs. Summit Academy

State championship

Nov. 11 at Southern Utah

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

State quarterfinal scores

South Summit 40, San Juan 12

Grand County 35, Millard 17

Delta 54, North Sevier 33

Saturday’s state semifinals at Weber State

Noon • South Summit vs. Grand County

2:30 p.m. • Delta vs. Beaver

State championship

Nov. 11 at Southern Utah

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class 1A

State quarterfinal scores

Duchesne 32, Monticello 8

Milford 28, Rich 6

Kanab 38, Layton Christian 16

Friday’s state semifinals at Weber State

Noon • Parowan vs. Duchesne

2:30 p.m. • Kanab vs. Milford

State championship

Nov. 11 at Southern Utah