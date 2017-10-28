Parowan • It took a bit longer for Parowan to find its rhythm in the Class 1A state quarterfinal, but Porter Miller made sure the Rams took care of Altamont for a second time this season.
Miller scored three touchdowns, including a 71-yard run on the first play of the second half, as the Rams rolled to a 41-7 win over the Longhorns on Friday to advance to the 1A state semifinals.
The senior added a 1-yard run and caught a 5-yard pass from quarterback Porter Wood in the second quarter as Parowan built a 20-0 halftime lead and didn’t look back.
“They adjusted to what we like to run, so we needed to adjust, too,” Miller said. “On that run, there wasn’t a person near me until I was 20 yards out.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Senior Porter Miller had three touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving — and his 71-yard run on the first play of the second half helped Parowan beat the Longhorns.
Ethan Guymon got involved later in the third quarter when he took a pitch on the option from Wood and scored his second touchdown of the day on a 23-yard run that put Parowan up 34-0. The pair also connected on the Rams’ first score of the game in the second quarter when Wood found him for a 44-yard strike.
“It was a bit of a chess match at the beginning, but we’re a running football team,” Rams coach Carter Miller said. “When Porter Wood came out and started throwing the ball, that’s what opened it up for us.”
The Rams improved to 8-2 and will play Duchesne in Friday’s noon state semifinal at Weber State. Kanab will face Milford in the other matchup, with the winners playing for the state title at Southern Utah University on Nov. 11.