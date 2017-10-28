Parowan • It took a bit longer for Parowan to find its rhythm in the Class 1A state quarterfinal, but Porter Miller made sure the Rams took care of Altamont for a second time this season.

Miller scored three touchdowns, including a 71-yard run on the first play of the second half, as the Rams rolled to a 41-7 win over the Longhorns on Friday to advance to the 1A state semifinals.

The senior added a 1-yard run and caught a 5-yard pass from quarterback Porter Wood in the second quarter as Parowan built a 20-0 halftime lead and didn’t look back.

“They adjusted to what we like to run, so we needed to adjust, too,” Miller said. “On that run, there wasn’t a person near me until I was 20 yards out.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME



Senior Porter Miller had three touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving — and his 71-yard run on the first play of the second half helped Parowan beat the Longhorns.

Ethan Guymon got involved later in the third quarter when he took a pitch on the option from Wood and scored his second touchdown of the day on a 23-yard run that put Parowan up 34-0. The pair also connected on the Rams’ first score of the game in the second quarter when Wood found him for a 44-yard strike.

“It was a bit of a chess match at the beginning, but we’re a running football team,” Rams coach Carter Miller said. “When Porter Wood came out and started throwing the ball, that’s what opened it up for us.”