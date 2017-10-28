Kearns • The top-seeded Kearns Cougars, the champions out of Region 2, looked in position late in the fourth quarter to end a two-decade long playoff losing streak late.

But Pleasant Grove’s Kainoa Maldonado had other plans.

The senior running back scored three second-half touchdowns, including two long scores in the fourth quarter, to lead Pleasant Grove to a thrilling and wildly entertaining 35-31 upset victory over the Cougars in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday.

“I’ve coached a lot of football, but that was one of the best games I’ve seen from both sides,” Pleasant Grove coach Mark Wootton said. “I’m just so happy for our kids and so proud of their effort tonight. Kearns is a really good football team, and we knew we had to come in and play our best game of the season to beat them, and we did that tonight.”

Kearns jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half with touchdown scores by Ethan Dickey and Sese Felila. Dickey opened the game with a 25-yard touchdown catch from Isaac Matua, and Felila added one of his three rushing touchdowns in the game.

But the Vikings came right back as Kekoa Kauwe broke several tackles en route to a nifty 30-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14-7 at the half. The drive was set up by the Vikings defense, which recovered a fumble near midfield with just over two minutes left in the first half.

“I just told the kids at halftime that we better outscore them or else we are done. That’s all you can say,” Wootton said.

The team certainly got the message.

The Vikings scored four consecutive touchdowns in the second half and did not punt until the final minute of the game.

Pleasant Grove scores on its opening drive of second half to tie the score 14-14. #6APlayoffs pic.twitter.com/vlC3JgEZSc — Justin Giles (@JustinGiles_) October 27, 2017

After Maldonado scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 14-14, Kearns responded with its own opening touchdown drive of the second half when Felila found the end zone for his second score of the game.

But once again, the Vikings drove down the field with quarterback Easton Casper capping the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run off the edge.

The scoring continued when Kearns took a 28-21 lead with a 13-yard touchdown run by Felila. Isaiah Afatasi put the Cougars in scoring position with a terrific 23-yard catch over the middle.

After Maldonado tied the score at 28-28 thanks to an 80-yard touchdown reception, Kearns settled for a short field goal to take its last lead of the game.

With just over five minutes left in the game, the Vikings used a well-designed pass play as the Cougars defense bit on the screen pass, which left Maldonado wide open down the sideline. He took it 67 yards for the score.

“All I could think about is that I better not drop it,” Maldonado said. “The coaches had a great call, and the offensive line gave Easton tons of time to throw, and all I had to do was just catch it and run it in.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME



With the game on the line, Pleasant Grove running back Kainoa Maldonado put his team on his back. The senior scored three touchdowns in the second half to lead the Vikings to the state quarterfinals. He hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, which turned out to be the game-winning score.

The touchdown run gave the Vikings their first lead of the game.

Kearns had one last chance with just 1 second left on the clock from the Pleasant Grove 40-yard line. Matua rolled to his right and threw up the Hail Mary, however, his pass attempt fell incomplete as Vikings players quickly rushed the field in celebration.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Maldonado said.

The Vikings advance to face Herriman in the state quarterfinals.