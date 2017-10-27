Region 7 featured some of the toughest teams in the state, so the Beetdiggers are a scary No. 4 seed after going 2-3 in that region. But Viewmont is no pushover after putting together a perfect season in Region 5. The Vikings don’t score a ton of points, but they also don’t allow many. They’ve held an opponent to 14 points or fewer in six of their nine games. Chris Stubbs leads the defense with 97 total tackles, including 10 sacks, while Jackson Coyle has added 85 total tackles. The Vikings defense certainly will be tested by the high-octane Jordan offense. Senior QB Crew Wakley threw for 2,645 yards and 19 TDs while running for 1,183 yards and 20 TDs this season. Jacob Shaver has added 670 yards and 14 TDs on the ground. The Beetdiggers offense can put up big number — they scored at least 45 points in six games this season. This is a rematch of last year’s first round, a game Jordan won 63-20.