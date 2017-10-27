1 of 14 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park City's Grace Stover (38) spikes past Sky View's Morgan Penrose (16) and Sky V... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park City's Grace Stover (38) hits the ball during the the 4A volleyball state cha... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park City's Grace Wiczek (42) spikes past Sky View's Kristen Schumann (14) during ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park City's Isabella Sandston (27) Park City's Hali Lukacs (24) and Park City's Em... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sky View's Mikaela Sorensen (4) celebrates a point with her teammates during the t... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sky View's Dawson Day (12) spikes past Park City's Emily Smith (6) and Park City's... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sky View's Dawson Day (12) spikes past Park City's Emily Smith (6) and Park City's... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sky View's Kristen Schumann (14) and Sky View's Mikayla Dockery (7) celebrate sco... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park City's Bella Buchanan (10) celebrates with her teammates and fellow Miners af... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park City's Bella Buchanan (10) celebrates with her teammates and fellow Miners af... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park City Miners celebrate after winning the 4A volleyball state championships at ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park City Miners celebrate after winning the 4A volleyball state championships at ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park City Miners celebrate after winning the 4A volleyball state championships at ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park City Miners celebrate after winning the 4A volleyball state championships at ...