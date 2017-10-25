Orem • The formula may not have a pizzazz, but a balanced attack across the board was what worked for the Union Cougars when the state volleyball championships began Wednesday.
Union’s even hitting attack is working so far in the Class 3A field, which is expected to be dominated by perennial stalwart Morgan.
Union (15-1) won its 11th straight match of the season by beating South Summit 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 in the state quarterfinals at Utah Valley University.
Junior Carly Blake and sophomore Ellison Weaver, who rotate with each other at the strong-side hitting position, both had nine kills. Junior middle Reagan Anderson added give kills and three blocks, and Cougars also got production from the right side as junior Marleigh Horrocks scored four kills and a block.
“All of us getting our own hits, all of the different components just coming together so we can win,” Blake said.
Union coach Analaine Mailoto said: ”We’re spreading it out so everybody’s contributing. Has it been successful all year long? No. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re finally getting it,’. That was the most balance I’d seen them play, so it was fun.”
Union will face a familiar foe in the semifinals after North Sanpete (13-2) beat back San Juan 25-18, 14-25, 25-15, 25-21 to advance.
North Sanpete and Union went deep into the night in the quarterfinals last year before Union finally won in five sets.
The emotional Hawks, led by senior Shelby Ison, avenged an earlier sweep to San Juan in Blanding by bouncing back from a second-set defeat to take the third and fourth.
“It is a big deal because we’ve always kind of felt that the second round has been a monkey on our back,” North Sanpete coach Rickie Stewart said. “We’re really thrilled to find a way to get out of that second round.”
In the other semifinal, two-time defending champ Morgan (15-1) will take on Richfield (15-3).
The Trojans had little difficulty in dismantling Delta by a 25-6, 25-15, 25-14 score at the UCCU Center.
Richfield also won a quarterfinal sweep, 25-8, 25-12, 25-23, over Judge Memorial. The Wildcats are experiencing a successful postseason venture under first-year coach Cassy Moon.
The former coach at San Juan for 18 years didn’t get too much of a look at Morgan because the Wildcats and Trojans were playing at the same time.
“The way this is set up, it’s not very helpful for you to scout teams, but I have seen them on film,” Moon said. “Morgan’s good.”
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
at Utah Valley University
Opening round
Delta def. Grand County 19-25, 24-26, 25-14, 25-13, 15-8
Morgan def. Carbon 25-10, 25-11, 25-8
Richfield def. Grantsville 25-18, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17
Judge Memorial def. Maeser Prep 26-24, 25-18, 25-19
South Summit def. Emery 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12
Union def. South Sevier 29-27, 22-25, 26-24, 25-18
North Sanpete def. Providence Hall 25-11, 25-14, 25-7
San Juan def. Juab 25-16, 25-11, 25-18
Quarterfinals
Morgan def. Delta 25-6, 25-15, 25-14
Richfield def. Judge Memorial 25-8, 25-12, 25-23
Union def. South Summit 25-16, 25-21, 25-14
North Sanpete def. San Juan 25-18, 14-25, 25-15, 25-21
Thursday
Semifinals
10:30 a.m. • Morgan vs. Richfield
12:30 p.m. • North Sanpete vs. Union
Championship
5:30 p.m. • Semifinal winners