1 of 10 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Union's Taylor Rundell (5) spikes past South Summit's Kinley Gines (24) and South ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Union's Reagan Anderson (14) and Union's Marleigh Harrocks (7) block South Summit'... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Union's Taylor Rundell (5) Union's Marleigh Harrocks (7) and Union's Aislynn Weave... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Union's Reagan Anderson (14) Union's Ellison Weaver (24) and Union's Aislynn Weave... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Union's Marleigh Harrocks (7) spikes past South Summit's Jessa Gines (22) and South... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Union's Taylor Rundell (5) and Union's Marleigh Harrocks (7) block South Summit's ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) South Summit's Kinley Gines (24) spikes past Union's Taylor Rundell (5) Union's A... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Union's Reagan Anderson (14) spikes past South Summit's Kinley Gines (24) during t... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Union's Carly Blake (15) spikes past South Summit's Abigail Flygare (20) during th... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Union's Ellison Weaver (24) Union's Delci Lamb (3) Union's Mesa Nielsen (2) Union...