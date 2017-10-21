Think Sky View players are having a good time this postseason?
There were smiles and hugs, high-fives and dance moves during halftime Friday night as the Bobcats were on their way to dismantling yet another Class 4A opponent with a 5-0 state semifinal victory against Ogden.
The game lacked suspense after Haley Haynie scored in the third minute and the Bobcats dominated from there.
“We’ve been a second-half team this season,” said Kylee Griffin, whose goal in the 20th minute gave her six this postseason. “We knew we needed to get a good lead in the first half so we could be more comfortable. That’s exactly what we did.”
It was a stark contrast to the dramatic sudden-death penalty kicks that decided the day’s first semifinal, but nothing new lately for Sky View, which will enter Saturday’s final against Bonneville riding a 14-game winning streak.
The Region 12 champion Bobcats (16-2-2) have outscored their three playoff opponents by a rather comfortable 17-1 margin.
“I know that any one of these games can be my last at Sky View,” Griffin said. “So every time I go out there, I have to put everything I have into it. And the goals have come.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Kylee Griffin’s tally in the 20thminute put Sky View at ease and helped open the floodgates the rest of the evening. The senior forward now has six goals in three postseason games.
Sarah Spencer scored in the 25th minute for her third of the playoffs, and Emmie Woodward scored her first of the postseason just before halftime. It was a 4-0 lead and a relaxed halftime huddle for a team that sits one win from its first state title.
“Doesn’t matter who scores, as long as we score,” Sky View coach Sharron Wood said. “They just keep fighting together. Working together as a team. It’s not about themselves, it’s about the team.”
Lost in the flurry of postseason goals has been the Bobcats defense, which swarmed Ogden’s front line Friday and surrendered very few real scoring opportunities. When there was a slight opening for the Tigers, goalkeeper Kelsea Cracroft was there to snuff it out.