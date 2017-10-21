Sandy • No one is more used to playing in overtime than Maple Mountain.
After advancing to the Class 5A state championship match with a penalty shootout victory over East, the Golden Eagles proved that they are one of the most clutch soccer teams in the state when they outlasted region rival Timpanogos in their eighth overtime match of the season in a 5-4 penalty shootout victory to claim their first girls’ soccer state title.
“We said, ‘What else would you expect?’” Maple Mountain coach Jeff Lewis said. “It proves to their heart and their work that they’re willing to keep through it. I think it was very fitting.”
Junior forward Anna Pickering scored the Eagles’ lone goal of the match in the 59th minute before Gonzaga-bound senior goalkeeper Kayla Thompson became the hero with her performance in the shootout.
After weathering an early storm from the four-time state champion Timberwolves, Maple Mountain found its footing in the latter stages of the first half. After continuing to pressure the Timpanogos backline early in the second half, Pickering was awarded her chance, thanks to a quick turnover deep in the attacking third of the field.
Senior Chloe Martin won the ball near the Timpanogos 18-yard box and played a sharp pass across the face of goal onto the foot of Pickering, who had to regain control after a rushed first step. Pickering took one step out with a defender to her right, cut back in then slotted a shot at the far post to take the lead.
“Our possession started paying off really well,” Pickering said. “We started possessing in the midfield, and then it came through. I got into a defender, I cut it back and shot it. When it went in, it was the best feeling ever. I just knew it was coming.”
Timpanogos’ leading scorer responded. Senior forward Tess Donaldson scored her 15th goal a mere five minutes later with a slicing shot that evaded the hand of Thompson for a quick equalizer.
Maple Mountain continued to control the majority of possession in the second half, but the Golden Eagles could not replicate their success as the final touch in the penalty area was off time and again.
The Eagles and Timberwolves once again headed to overtime after 80 minutes, just like in the state semifinals.
“Our saying is work today for tomorrow,” Thompson said. “We’ve been working. We’ve been working every day for today. Today was that tomorrow. That’s what made us want to work so hard for each other.”
Working was an understatement as Maple Mountain fought and clawed through two physical overtime sessions with each team getting a few looks at goal. Freshman Anna Lewis nearly ended the game for the Golden Eagles with a free kick that had eyes for the upper netting, but Timpanogos goalkeeper Mia Barlow made an incredible fingertip save to send the match to a shootout.
MAPLE MOUNTAIN 5, TIMPANOGOS 4 ON PKS
• The teams play to a 1-1 draw through regulation and two overtime sessions.
• Junior Ivie Brynlie’s PK proves the title winner.
• Maple Mountain’s Anna Pickering and Timpanogos’ Tess Donaldson score the goals in regulation.
After falling behind 3-2 through the shootout’s first three rounds, it was time for Thompson to save her squad’s season. She stonewalled Timpanogos’ fourth shot by Megan Unbedacht.
Maple Mountain junior Ivie Brynlie then converted her attempt in the first round of sudden death to set up Thompson for the win. With Thompson’s long arms patrolling either post, Timpanogos freshman Itzel Mejia sent her final attempt wide to give the Golden Eagles their first state title.
“This team, I don’t know where to start with them,” Thompson said. “They’re all amazing people, on and off the field. I couldn’t be more proud of them. There’s no better way to end it than with a state championship.”
After chasing the Timberwolves for the better part of eight weeks during the regular season, coach Lewis was fine with finally catching up at the end.
“They took region from us, so let’s go take state from them,” was what his girls said, according to Lewis. “That added a lot of fuel to the fire. These girls wanted it bad. They dug deep and just brought what they needed to beat Timpanogos this time.”