1 of 3 View Caption

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Timpanogos goalkeeper Mia Barlow reaches to make a save as Maple Mountain's ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tess Donaldson of Timpanogos, tries to take a shot while sandwiched by Maple... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Timpanogos goalkeeper Mia Barlow makes a save during first half play. Maple ...