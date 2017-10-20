(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork Derek Dunn celebrates with his team as the Cavemen beat Syracu... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, #22, jumps as she celebrates with team mates... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, left, jumped into the arms of team mate Rach... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, #22, celebrates with team mates after her go... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork celebrates after they beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A champion... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork Derek Dunn celebrates with his team as the Cavemen beat Syracu... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork Derek Dunn celebrates with his team as the Cavemen beat Syracu... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork goalkeeper Haven Empey, top, celebrates with team mates after ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Forks' Ragan Fuller makes a kick during first half play. Syracuse l... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Taylor Tesch battles for the ball against American Fork's Jordyn ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork goalkeeper Haven Empey let in this first half goal, but was sp... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow shoots to score the first goal of the game ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow celebrates with team mates after her goal g... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow celebrates with team mates after her goal g... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Rachel McCarthy during second half play. American Fork beat ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Addison Holmstead, lefty, and Syracuse's Kelsey Steed battle... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd jumps to celebrate the equalizing goal by tea... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, versus Syracuse's Kenadee Arigot during seco... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse goalkeeper Gabby Segura lets in Jamie Shepherd's game-winning goal ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd controls the ball against Syracuse's Porter B... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Abbie Riley takes the ball from American Fork's Rachel McCarthy d...
(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork Derek Dunn celebrates with his team as the Cavemen beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, #22, jumps as she celebrates with team mates after her goal put the Cavemen ahead at 2-1. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, left, jumped into the arms of team mate Rachel McCarthy after Shepherd's goal gave the Cavemen a 2-1 lead. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, #22, celebrates with team mates after her goal put the Cavemen ahead at 2-1. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork celebrates after they beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork Derek Dunn celebrates with his team as the Cavemen beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork Derek Dunn celebrates with his team as the Cavemen beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork goalkeeper Haven Empey, top, celebrates with team mates after they beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Forks' Ragan Fuller makes a kick during first half play. Syracuse led American Fork 1-0 at the half, but the Cavemen came back to win 3-1in the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Taylor Tesch battles for the ball against American Fork's Jordyn Roth during first half play. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork goalkeeper Haven Empey let in this first half goal, but was spotless after as American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow shoots to score the first goal of the game giving Syracuse a first half 1-0 lead. American Fork came back in the second half to beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow celebrates with team mates after her goal gave them first half 1-0 lead. American Fork came back in the second half to beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow celebrates with team mates after her goal gave them first half 1-0 lead. American Fork came back in the second half to beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Rachel McCarthy during second half play. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Addison Holmstead, lefty, and Syracuse's Kelsey Steed battle during second half play. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd jumps to celebrate the equalizing goal by team mate Josie Shepherd. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, versus Syracuse's Kenadee Arigot during second half play. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse goalkeeper Gabby Segura lets in Jamie Shepherd's game-winning goal during second half play. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd controls the ball against Syracuse's Porter Brown, during first half play. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Abbie Riley takes the ball from American Fork's Rachel McCarthy during second half play. American Fork beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A championship game played at Rio Tinto, Friday, October 20, 2017.