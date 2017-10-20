1 of 21 View Caption

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork Derek Dunn celebrates with his team as the Cavemen beat Syracu... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, #22, jumps as she celebrates with team mates... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, left, jumped into the arms of team mate Rach... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, #22, celebrates with team mates after her go... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork celebrates after they beat Syracuse 3-1 to win the 6A champion... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork Derek Dunn celebrates with his team as the Cavemen beat Syracu... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork Derek Dunn celebrates with his team as the Cavemen beat Syracu... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork goalkeeper Haven Empey, top, celebrates with team mates after ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Forks' Ragan Fuller makes a kick during first half play. Syracuse l... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Taylor Tesch battles for the ball against American Fork's Jordyn ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork goalkeeper Haven Empey let in this first half goal, but was sp... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow shoots to score the first goal of the game ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow celebrates with team mates after her goal g... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Caroline Stringfellow celebrates with team mates after her goal g... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Rachel McCarthy during second half play. American Fork beat ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Addison Holmstead, lefty, and Syracuse's Kelsey Steed battle... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd jumps to celebrate the equalizing goal by tea... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd, versus Syracuse's Kenadee Arigot during seco... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse goalkeeper Gabby Segura lets in Jamie Shepherd's game-winning goal ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Fork's Jamie Shepherd controls the ball against Syracuse's Porter B... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Syracuse's Abbie Riley takes the ball from American Fork's Rachel McCarthy d...