(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fredrick Charles of Judge stretches out for a tackle attempt as Lance Fowles ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lance Fowles of Manti sets up his team for a touchdown as he's pressured by A... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lance Fowles of Manti sets up his team for a touchdown as he's pressured by A... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Thompson of Manti pulls in a long pass while pressured by Fredrick Ch... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Thompson of Manti pulls in a long pass while pressured by Fredrick Ch... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Thompson of Manti pulls in a long pass while pressured by Fredrick Ch... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Thompson of Manti pulls in a long pass while pressured by Fredrick Ch... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Thompson of Manti pulls in a long pass while pressured by Fredrick Ch... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Quarterback Parker Edgington is unable to regain full control of the ba... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Quarterback Parker Edgington is unable to regain full control of the ba... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Quarterback Parker Edgington is unable to regain full control of the ba... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Quarterback Parker Edgington is unable to regain full control of the ba... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Blaine Cockett of Judge goes for a ride as he tries to take down Jace Miller ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Blaine Cockett of Judge goes for a ride as he tries to take down Jace Miller ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge quarterback Parker Edgington manages a few yards before being taken dow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Manti's Lance Fowles puts in some yards in game action against Judge Memorial... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Manti's Lance Fowles puts in some yards in game action against Judge Memorial... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Manti's Lance Fowles puts in some yards in game action against Judge Memorial... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Manti's Lance Fowles puts in some yards in game action against Judge Memorial... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kyle King of Manti finds an open teammate as he passes over Johan Hester of J... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Casey Bouillon of Judge pulls in a pass while pressured by Adam Huff of Manti... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Isaac Butler of Manti is pressured by Treyvon Sidberry of Judge in the Class ...
(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fredrick Charles of Judge stretches out for a tackle attempt as Lance Fowles comes close to a touchdown in the Class 3A football playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lance Fowles of Manti sets up his team for a touchdown as he's pressured by Alex Snarr of Judge in the Class 3A football playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lance Fowles of Manti sets up his team for a touchdown as he's pressured by Alex Snarr of Judge in the Class 3A football playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Thompson of Manti pulls in a long pass while pressured by Fredrick Charles of Judge in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Thompson of Manti pulls in a long pass while pressured by Fredrick Charles of Judge in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Thompson of Manti pulls in a long pass while pressured by Fredrick Charles of Judge in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Thompson of Manti pulls in a long pass while pressured by Fredrick Charles of Judge in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Thompson of Manti pulls in a long pass while pressured by Fredrick Charles of Judge in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Quarterback Parker Edgington is unable to regain full control of the ball at the end zone but the call goes his way for a touchdown against Manti in the Class 3A football playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Quarterback Parker Edgington is unable to regain full control of the ball at the end zone but the call goes his way for a touchdown against Manti in the Class 3A football playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Quarterback Parker Edgington is unable to regain full control of the ball at the end zone but the call goes his way for a touchdown against Manti in the Class 3A football playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Quarterback Parker Edgington is unable to regain full control of the ball at the end zone but the call goes his way for a touchdown against Manti in the Class 3A football playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Blaine Cockett of Judge goes for a ride as he tries to take down Jace Miller of Manti in the Class 3A football playoff game in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Blaine Cockett of Judge goes for a ride as he tries to take down Jace Miller of Manti in the Class 3A football playoff game in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge quarterback Parker Edgington manages a few yards before being taken down by the Manti defense in the Class 3A football playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Manti's Lance Fowles puts in some yards in game action against Judge Memorial in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Manti's Lance Fowles puts in some yards in game action against Judge Memorial in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Manti's Lance Fowles puts in some yards in game action against Judge Memorial in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Manti's Lance Fowles puts in some yards in game action against Judge Memorial in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kyle King of Manti finds an open teammate as he passes over Johan Hester of Judge in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Casey Bouillon of Judge pulls in a pass while pressured by Adam Huff of Manti in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Isaac Butler of Manti is pressured by Treyvon Sidberry of Judge in the Class 3A football playoff game at Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.