Desert Hills was looking for a two-score lead after Snow Canyon was stopped on fourth down near midfield with just over a minute left in the half. That plan backfired when a hard hit by the Warriors defense popped loose the ball, which was picked up by senior AJ Wilcox. He returned it to the 33-yard line. Staheli found Day over the middle for the 33-yard score on the next play to tie the score at 7-7 at the half.