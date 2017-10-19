So what if Union senior Kennedy Powell was out of breath after running 3 miles?

The winner of the Class 3A girls’ cross country state championship didn’t miss any chance to congratulate, compliment and otherwise exhort every runner she crossed paths with afterward at Wednesday’s state meet at Sugar House Park.

“I can’t contain my love for all the girls,” she said. “They’re all so amazing. Everyone’s so kind.” Powell certainly had an encouraging tale to tell.

Powell won the Class 3A individual title as a sophomore in 2015 by outracing Stansbury’s Zoe Hales to the finish line, winning by only a second.

But the fall from that to the 2016 meet was precipitous by cross country standards.

The defending champion’s time was good enough for only 18th overall last year.

The reason was neither simple nor physical. And the Union athlete was open about sharing the reasons after her final high school cross country race.

“Last year, I was having a lot of mental problems I was having to work through,” she said. “It took me quite awhile. Even the beginning of this season was really hard.

“I came back from it, and I feel like I’m a lot stronger now.”

Powell said she was diagnosed with major depression, which began to manifest itself toward the end of her sophomore year. Therapy and medication was only part of the cure, she said.

“I am on medication and am doing counseling, but it’s for a lot less serious things,” Powell said. “I’ve had suicidal problems and everything like that. I don’t mind sharing it because I feel like I’ve worked through it.

“The biggest thing is realizing it’s a decision you have to make — if you’re going to get better or if you’re going to get stronger. And nobody can take that away from you.”

The best time of the day for any of the six girls’ events came when Class 2A winner Sadie Sargent of North Summit finished in 17 minutes, 31 seconds.

Powell’s mark of 18:42, even though best in Class 3A, wasn’t anywhere close to that.

“Not exactly where I wanted, but I’m happy with anything today,” she said.

Powell ran alone in previous years because Union, which is located in Roosevelt, didn’t qualify for the team competition.

The Cougars did this year and, although they placed last, there was satisfaction in that for Powell because she’s taken the freshmen runners on the team under wing.

She hopes her story can help inspire others dealing with some of the same problems she’s worked to overcome.

“For those who do have problems like this, or any mental problems, it sucks,” Powell said. “Hearing this, you’re not going to want to believe it, but it does come down to your own decision.

“Having finally figured that out, that’s when you can start rising up again.”

