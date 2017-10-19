Wednesday
Class 3A playoffs
Juan Diego 66, Carbon 6
Union 42, North Sanpete 20
Regular season
Springville 54, Provo 12
West 68, Mountain View 6
Skyridge 31, Wasatch 7
Timpanogos 35, Maple Mountain 6
Green Canyon 38, Ben Lomond 10
Murray 10, Hillcrest 7
Mountain Crest 41, Tooele 0
Duchesne 33, Layton Christian 7
Salem Hills 35, Uintah 7
Pleasant Grove 47, West Jordan 7
Logan 28, Payson 14
Ridgeline 27, Park City 14
Timpview 55, Cottonwood 13
Box Elder 38, Bonneville 17
Taylorsville 36, Westlake 35
Alta 56, Brighton 38
Roy 28, Layton 7
Bear River 49, Ogden 7
Thursday
Class 3A playoffs
Emery at Richfield, 4 p.m.
Manti at Judge Memorial, 4 p.m.
Class 2A playoffs
Enterprise at American Leadership, 4 p.m.
Gunnison Valley at North Sevier, 4 p.m.
North Summit at San Juan, 5 p.m.
South Sevier at Millard, 5 p.m.
Regular season
Rich at Altamont, 4 p.m.
Desert Hills at Snow Canyon
Parowan at Milford
Monticello at Kanab
Spanish Fork at Orem
Dixie at Cedar City
Canyon View at Pine View
Friday
Regular season
IMG Academy at East