Wednesday

Class 3A playoffs

Juan Diego 66, Carbon 6

Union 42, North Sanpete 20

Regular season

Springville 54, Provo 12

Kearns 38, Riverton 3

West 68, Mountain View 6

Skyridge 31, Wasatch 7

Clearfield 17, Bountiful 10

Timpanogos 35, Maple Mountain 6

Green Canyon 38, Ben Lomond 10

Murray 10, Hillcrest 7

Mountain Crest 41, Tooele 0

Duchesne 33, Layton Christian 7

Salem Hills 35, Uintah 7

Lehi 42, Skyline 14

Northridge 28, Woods Cross 17

Pleasant Grove 47, West Jordan 7

Logan 28, Payson 14

Ridgeline 27, Park City 14

Timpview 55, Cottonwood 13

Corner Canyon 31, Jordan 14

Box Elder 38, Bonneville 17

Taylorsville 36, Westlake 35

Alta 56, Brighton 38

Roy 28, Layton 7

Bear River 49, Ogden 7

Thursday

Class 3A playoffs

Emery at Richfield, 4 p.m.

Manti at Judge Memorial, 4 p.m.

Class 2A playoffs

Enterprise at American Leadership, 4 p.m.

Gunnison Valley at North Sevier, 4 p.m.

North Summit at San Juan, 5 p.m.

South Sevier at Millard, 5 p.m.

Regular season

Rich at Altamont, 4 p.m.

Desert Hills at Snow Canyon

Parowan at Milford

Monticello at Kanab

Spanish Fork at Orem

Dixie at Cedar City

Canyon View at Pine View

Friday

Regular season

IMG Academy at East

