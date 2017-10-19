Woods Cross • Scheduling a non-region game at the end of the season can be risky if a team becomes complacent. Momentum could be lost before the playoffs begin.
Northridge ignored that Wednesday and proved its playoff ready by rallying to down host Woods Cross 28-17.
“We weren’t going to come out here and just lay down because we were already in the playoffs,” Northridge senior running back Hunter Harris said. “We wanted to come out with full force and win the game. We wanted to prove a point.”
The first half wasn’t kind to the Knights. But Northridge emerged from the break with purpose in the second half. Harris and senior quarterback Jackson Murphy stole the show and erased a 10-7 deficit before the defense sealed the victory via a Jacob Rhoades touchdown on a fumble recovery.
“We talked in the locker room and just forgot about the first half,” Murphy said. “We made some mistakes, but that’s all right. We just came back, fixed them and executed.”
After the Northridge offense had some further trouble sustaining drives to start the third quarter, the Knights got back into a groove with an explosive pass play from Murphy. He found senior receiver Lawrence Yarbrough for 48 yards to near the Woods Cross goal line on third-and-10. Harris capped the drive with a 2-yard scamper to the outside to give the Knights their first lead at 14-10.
Woods Cross responded with a scoring drive of its own that culminated in a 2-yard touchdown run by junior Justice Samuelu for a 17-14 lead with 7:49 remaining in the game.
Murphy responded on the ensuing drive..
“I knew they were coming,” Murphy said. “I trusted my line though. I knew they would give me enough time. I just had to step up and throw the ball to where my receiver would be and let them go get it.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME
After fumbling the ball on his first carry of the night, Northridge senior Hunter Harris finished with 142 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Knights’ comeback. He finished with 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground while picking up 83 yards and another score through the air.
Murphy’s anticipatory throws continually saved the Knights as they were able to convert some key third-and-longs, including a 17-yard pass to Harris on a third-and-14.
Murphy sneaked through a gap on first-and-goal from the 1 to put Northridge back in front 21-17 with 3:15 remaining.
After being shredded by Woods Cross quarterback Carston Naegle all night, it was time for the Northridge defense to make a game-changing play.
The Wildcats were driving for the potential winning score, but Northridge’s leading sacker, senior Tavis Fitzgerald, got his big hands on Naegle and forced a fumble before the quarterback hit the ground. That’s when junior linebacker Jacob Rhoades saw his chance.
“I saw Tavis coming out of the corner of my eye, and I knew he was going to bring him down hard,” Rhoades said. “I was just lucky to be right there when it happened and scoop it up for 6.”
Rhoades put the game on ice when he rumbled down the sideline and into the end zone.
“It doesn’t happen very often,” he said. “Once I picked it up, I knew I was gone.”
Harris, who finished with 142 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the comeback effort, said that a victory like this will go a long way in preparing the team for its daunting first-round playoff opponent.
“This gives us some momentum,” Harris said. “We’ve got a big game up next at East. That’s a big game, but we’re feeling confident right now. We’re going to give them everything we’ve got.”