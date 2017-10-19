Riverton • The Kearns offense ran all over the Riverton Silverwolves, scoring 31 of its 38 points in the first half and cruising to a 38-3 victory in its regular-season finale.
The Cougars committed a number of penalties on offense early that kept them from getting out to a fast start. Once they got those mistakes under control, the Cougars took control.
Running back Sese Felila ran for two touchdowns. For the first socre, he broke free down the right side and raced into the end zone from 31 yards out to put the Cougars up 10-0.
Felila broke open the game a few minutes later when he busted loose for a 63 yard rushing score.
“We started out a little slow, but for the most part we did an amazing job on both sides of the ball,” Felila said. “We did a really good job of passing the ball, and that eventually allowed for the running game to open up for us more.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Senior Sese Felila ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns, one for 31 yards and the other 63 yards. He was instrumental in allowing the Cougars to control the ball for large chunks of time.
Kearns quarterback Isaac Matua found his receivers with ease. He spread the ball all over the field and found Isaih Afatasi for a short touchdown reception at the end of the first half.
The Cougars later turned to running back Tino Cuara, who found the end zone late in the fourth quarter on a short run.
Cougars safety Marcus Solomona played a major role on defense, helping to keep the Riverton offense quiet for the majority of the game. Solomona had two interceptions in the first half, including one he returned for a 50-yard touchdown.
“We’re feeling pretty good about where we’re at right now,” Felila said. “We just have to stay focused, keep at it and get ready for the playoffs.”