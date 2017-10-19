As Fremont cross country runner Bronson Winter stood off to the side of the track addressing the media, Zach Winter saw his chance to congratulate his twin the right way.

He sneaked up behind Bronson and doused him with a bottle of water. Bronson smiled through the stream trickling down his face.

“That felt good,” Bronson said before returning to talk about how much he loves running with his brother. “I guess you don’t have a chance to run with your brother or run with a teammate that’s just as fast as you — like last year at American Fork. Kids there were so good they’d push each other to practice. That’s how me and Zach are.”

The Winter twins claimed first and third in the Class 6A boys’ state cross country meet Wednesday at Sugar House Park. They helped Fremont to a sixth-place finish with a team score of 158. American Fork (56) claimed the team title.

Bronson and Zach, two gangly teenagers with matching blond hair, are mistaken for each other about 15 times a day, Zach estimated. Zach heard several people on the course Wednesday cheer for Bronson as he ran by.

“Me and Bronson have always been close,” Zach said. “When we were little, we always did everything together, and we were always by each other. So it’s just like, whatever he does, I do, and whatever I do, he does.”

They even made the decision together to stick to running and give up soccer in high school.

From there on out they both had a go-to running partner who ran at about the same pace and could provide motivation.

Bronson pulled ahead of the pack at about the 1.5 mile mark Wednesday, but he heard footsteps right behind him as he neared the finish line. When he glanced back and saw a Lone Peak singlet, part of him was relieved.

“I thought he was my brother, and I was like, ‘Crap,’” Bronson said. “Because he has a phenomenal kick.”

Zach, who runs the 400 meters in track, ran a 49.38 in the state track meet to qualify for the finals last spring. But Zach struggled to summon that traditionally strong kick under the hot sun Wednesday afternoon. He finished 8.5 seconds behind Bronson.

Even so, his first order of business after exiting the course was to initiate a proper celebration for his brother.

“I’m just proud of Bronson,” Zach said. “I wish I could have stuck with him, but I don’t know what happened. I’m glad Bronson did so well and represented our team himself.”

Comments