The race
McKenna Lee played a patient game in gradually working her way up to the front, finding the lead pack at the midway point. Lee, last year’s runner-up in the big school’s classification, built a sizable distance on her foes over the last half of the course to capture the title.
The winner’s quote
“About a mile or half-mile away, I could kind of see and recognize that I was coming to the end. Everybody was yelling at me that I had a good gap, and I thought, ‘Yeah, I can do this.’”
Individual top 10
1. McKenna Lee, Sr., Weber, 17:49; 2. Abby Jensen, Jr., Westlake, 18:11; 3. Haley Tanne, Sr., Pleasant Grove, 18:12; 4. Reagan Gardner, Fr., Lone Peak, 18:17; 5. Lexi Wright, Sr., American Fork, 18:19; 6. Eliza Arrington, Fr., Lone Peak, 18:22; 7. Mazzie Melaney, Sr., Fremont, 18:26; 8. Sammi Lee, Soph., Weber, 18:27; 9. Mya McKown, Jr., Pleasant Grove, 18:31; 10. Mica Rivera, Sr., Herriman, 18:32.
Team scores
1. Pleasant Grove 78; 2. American Fork 93; 3. Lone Peak 101; 4. Davis 105; 5. Westlake 108; 6. Weber 112; 7. Herriman 166; 8. Fremont 183; 9. Riverton 186; 10. Copper Hills 305; 11. Layton 315; 12. Hillcrest 355; 13. Cyprus 396; 14. West Jordan 402; 15. Kearns 468; 16. Hunter 498.