The race
Fremont senior Bronson Winter claimed first place just ahead of fast-approaching Lone Peak senior Justin Hartshorn. American Fork took the team title with three top-10 finishers.
The winner’s quote
Justin Hartshorn “caught me in the end, and that gave me that extra second wind to push hard and finish strong.”
Individual top 10
1. Bronson Winter, Sr., Fremont, 15:09.3; 2. Justin Hartshorn, Sr., Lone Peak, 15:10.9; 3. Zach Winter, Sr., Fremont, 15:17.8, 4. Logan Anderson, Sr., Westlake, 15:22.6; 5. Carson Clinger, Jr., American Fork, 15:36.1; 6. Dalton Brems, Jr., American Fork, 15:38.0; 7. Dylan Tidwell, Jr., Bingham, 15:39.5; 8. Addison Hedges, Sr., Weber, 15:42.6; 9. Luke Grundvig, Jr., American Fork, 15:43.6; 10. Joey Nokes, Jr., Riverton, 15:47.2.
Team scores
1. American Fork 56; 2. Herriman 88; 3. Riverton 120; 4. Lone Peak 138; 5. Bingham 147; 6. Fremont 158; 7. Davis 159; 8. Weber 195; 9. Westlake 213; 10. Copper Hills 221; 11. Hillcrest 231; 12. Layton 298; 13. West Jordan 325; 14. Kearns 437; 15. Cyprus 437; 16. Hunter 492.