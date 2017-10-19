The race
Timpview senior Aiden Troutner pulled ahead of the pack just before the big hill about a mile into the course. He held that lead to finish first with three Springville runners directly behind him.
The winner’s quote
“I got third last year, and I felt good about it. So this year I knew I had a really good chance to win it.”
Individual top 10
1. Aiden Troutner, Sr., Timpview, 14:48.8; 2. Grant Gardner, Jr., Springville, 14:58.1; 3. Brandon Garnica, Sr., Springville, 15:01.1; 4. Caleb Garnica, Sr., Springville, 15:21.7; 5. Jima Rout, Sr., Olympus, 15:27.2; 6. Curt Crossley, Sr., Roy, 15:30.6; 7. Devin Pancake, Sr., Springville, 15:35.3; 8. Ben Berlin, Sr., Timpanogos, 15:37.4; 9. Ethan Hoenig, Sr., Olympus, 15:38.5; 10. Brennan Benson, Sr., Timpanogos, 15:51.7.
Team scores
1. Springville 40; 2. Timpanogos 65; 3. Olympus 105; 4. Skyridge 124; 5. Timpview 140; 6. Corner Canyon 159; 7. Woods Cross 200; 8. Roy 266; 9. Skyline 270; 10. Highland 283; 11. Wasatch 293; 12. Viewmont 298; 13. Alta 316; 14. Bountiful 325; 15. Cottonwood 334; 16. West 417.