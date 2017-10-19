The race
Lehi senior Ryan Raff had his heart set on breaking the state record set by American Fork’s Casey Clinger last year (14:42.9), but he felt himself fall off the pace after two miles in the heat. He fell short of the record but still finished with a 27.7-second victory.
The winner’s quote
“The record definitely kept me going when I was by myself.”
Individual top 10
1. Ryan Raff, Sr., Lehi, 14:59.6; 2. Caleb Armstrong, Jr., Hurricane, 15:27.3; 3. Christian Warren, Sr., Ogden, 15:43.5; 4. Wyatt Evans, Jr., Spanish Fork, 15:46.4; 5. Jensen Lambert, Sr., Cedar City, 15:56.4; 6. Joshua Armstrong, Fr., Hurricane, 15:59.3; 7. Easton Brandt, Jr., Canyon View, 15:59.7; 8. Andrew Blackham, Sr., Ogden, 16:00.3; 9. Julien Canales, Jr., Pine View, 16:01.2; 10. Matthew Thatcher, Jr., Desert Hills, 16:04.8.
Team scores
1. Stansbury 80; 2. Pine View 89; 3. Desert Hills 99; 4. Ogden 103; 5. Bonneville 137; 6. Hurricane 144; 7. Canyon View 196; 8. Ridgeline 221; 9. Mountain View 225; 10. Spanish Fork 251; 11. Logan 172; 12. Salem Hills 316; 13. Orem 324; 14. Bear River 357; 15. Green Canyon 388; 16. Park City 488.