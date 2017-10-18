The race
Mountain View senior Alissa Fielding kicked away from the leading pack about 1,000 meters from the finish line to capture the individual state title. After finishing sixth last year, she helped the Bruins to a runner-up finish in the team competition behind champion Pine View.
The winner’s quote
“I knew there were people yelling at the girls behind me. All I could think in my mind was ‘Don’t let them catch me. Show that you’re better.’”
Individual top 10
1. Alissa Fielding, Sr., Mountain View, 17:54; 2. Anna Martin, Soph., Lehi, 18:02; 3. Bailey Brinkerhoff, Jr., Desert Hills, 18:07; 4. Kalii Caldwell, Jr., Ogden, 18:14; 5. Jessica Hill, Soph., Pine View, 18:22; 6. Zoe Hales, Sr., Stansbury, 18:23.1; 7. Harley Taylor, Jr., Cedar City, 18:23.4; 8. Helena Miyazawa, Jr., Mountain View, 18:23.7; 9. Mic Webster, Jr., Cedar City, 18:26; 10. Allison Warner, Sr., Mountain View, 18:39.
Team scores
1. Pine View 60; 2. Mountain View 69; 3. Desert Hills 79; 4. Cedar City 121; 5. Stansbury 132; 6. Ogden 144; 7. Bonneville 221; 8. Park City 226; 9. Ridgeline 272; 10. Green Canyon 296; 11. Orem 317; 12. Bear River 327; 13. Mountain Crest 331; 14. Salem Hills 343; 15. Hurricane 346; 16. Uintah 425.