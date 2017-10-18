The race
Kennedy Powell repeated her Class 3A state championship from 2015 by taking individual honors with a 48-second gap over second-place Kylan Ricks from Grand County. San Juan didn’t have a finisher in the top five, but the Broncos outpaced Juab for the team title.
The winner’s quote
“I was mainly worried about strategy, so I went slower in the beginning then tried to speed up the last mile and it ended up working.”
Individual top 10
1. Kennedy Powell, Sr., Union, 18:42; 2. Kylan Ricks, Fr., Grand County, 19:30; 3. Sabrina Allen, Sr., Grantsville, 19:39; 4. Madi Tartaro, Soph., Judge Memorial, 19:43; 5. Lorralyn Bronson, Soph., Juab, 19:47; 6. Rachel Barton, Soph., San Juan, 19:54; 7. Maura Williams, Jr., Juab, 19:58; 8. Sidney Snow, Fr., Union, 19:59; 9. Nizhoni Warren, Sr., San Juan, 20:31; 10. Jessica Walker, Sr., San Juan, 20:32.
Team scores
1. San Juan 67; 2. Juab 75; 3. Judge Memorial 106; 4. Morgan 108; 5. Grand County 113; 6. Richfield 122; 7. Carbon 127; 8. Union 137.