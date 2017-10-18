The race
Manti senior Jordan Cheney and Grand County senior Ryan Lewis raced neck-to-neck out of the last turn. Cheney pulled ahead just before reaching the finish and broke through the ribbon in victory.
The winner’s quote
“My buddy, Ryan Lewis … we’re rivals, and I just wanted to get him this time.”
Individual top 10
1. Jordan Cheney, Manti, 16:01.6; 2. Ryan Lewis Grand County, 16:02.2; 3. Porter Whitworth, Grantsville, 16:06.3; 4. Carson Wilkins, Morgan, 16:12.7; 5. Hayden Harward, Richfield, 16:24.0; 6. Evan Ellison, Grand County, 16:34.9; 7. Malachi Ricks, Grand County, 16:36.5; 8. Tanyon Allred, Emery, 16: 40.2; 9. Bryar Meccariello, Emery, 16:46.6; 10. Seth Beckett, Grantsville, 16:47.5.
Team scores
1.Emery 70; 2. Richfield 70; 3. Morgan 83. 4. Grantsville 88; 5. Grand County 91. 6. Delta 180; 7. Manti 204; 8. Providence Hall 223; 9. Carbon 224; 10 Union 225; Judge Memorial 260.