The race
It was a foregone conclusion that North Summit standout Sadie Sargent would win the race as the senior has not finished behind a fellow Utah runner all season. Sargent’s winning time was over a minute better than that of second-place Maggie Zwahlen, also of team champion North Summit. Sargent now owns the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior state records at the state meet.
The winner’s quote
“It felt great. I mean, it’s what you want [another championship], right? It’s hard to do it by yourself. It wasn’t as fast as I wanted it to be, but I was fully rested. I was ready for it.”
Individual top 10
1. Sadie Sargent, Sr., North Summit, 17:31; 2. Maggie Zwahlen, Sr., North Summit, 18:34; 3. Tate Beasley, Fr., Rowland Hall, 18:36; 4. Audrey Camp, Fr., Millard, 19:06; 5. Katy Kelly, Fr., Millard, 19:18; 6. Elizabeth Zwahlen, Fr., North Summit, 19:35; 7. Ashley Lagat, Soph., Wasatch Academy, 19:44; 8. Mayci Torgerson, Soph., North Sevier, 19:55; 9. Ashlin Goble, Sr., North Sevier, 20:10; 10. Maria Josse, Sr., Millard, 20:25.
Team scores
1. North Summit 36; 2. Millard 48; 3. North Sevier 64; 4. Rowland Hall 97; 5. Kanab 106; 6. Duchesne 155.