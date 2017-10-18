The race
With breast cancer awareness ribbons inscribed on his socks, Cody White crossed the finish line in first place and dedicated his win to his late aunt, Kerri Iverson. Iverson died from breast cancer almost a year ago.
The winner’s quote
“I ran it for her. … She watched this time, that’s for sure.”
Individual top 10
1. Cody White, North Summit, 16:18.7; 2. Carson Burian, Rowland Hall, 16.49.5; 3. Jaren Camp, Millard, 17:07.1; 4. Shade Woodard, Millard, 17.16.6; 5. Carson Belnap, Altamont, 17:17.1; 6. Caysen Crum, Beaver, 17:27.6; 7. Tayte Staples, North Summit, 17:28.5; 8. Gideon Gren, North Summit, 17:30.1; 9. Hunter Lorenz, Parowan, 17:31.9; 10. Seth Brown, North Summit, 17:41.2.
Team scores
1.North Summit 36; 2. Millard 64; 3. Rowland Hall 100; 4. Duchesne 127; 5. Kanab 134; 6. Parowan 135; 7. Altamount 163; 8. Enterprise 184; 9. Waterford 226.