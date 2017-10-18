The race
Panguitch’s Taylia Norris took the lead at the 200-yard mark then gradually pulled away from second-place Kinley Spaulding from Milford after passing the 2-mile point. The 6-foot Norris, who finished second in last year’s Class 1A state race, stood nearly a foot taller than everyone else in the top five.
The winner’s quote
The longer stride “helps a lot, especially for down hills. It’s definitely an advantage.”
Individual top 10
1. Taylia Norris, Soph., Panguitch, 19:26; 2. Kinley Spaulding, Fr., Milford, 19:53; 3. Akaydeh Livingston, Soph., Milford, 20:33; 4. Lauren Thomson, Jr., Rich, 21:17; 5. Taylor Alger, Soph., Milford, 21:34; 6. Camri Fischer, Soph., Panguitch, 21:44; 7. McKayla Holiday, Fr., Monument Valley, 22:18; 8. Jacilyn Leifson, Sr., Rich, 22:24; 9. Yanely Duenas, Jr., Wendover, 22:26; 10. Corryn Anderson, Jr., Panguitch, 22:30.
Team scores
1. Milford 23; 2. Panguitch 28; 3. Rich 67; 4. Piute 75; 5. Monument Valley 83; 6. Monticello 85; 7. Wendover 106.