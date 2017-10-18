The race
Monticello junior Adam Bunker planned to start off nice and easy, but the pace picked up right from the start. He crossed the line in 16:20.0 with four of his teammates also finishing in the top 10.
The winner’s quote
“It was really awesome [having several teammates right behind him] because I knew people had my back if I had a bad race.”
Individual top 10
1. Adam Bunker, Monticello, 16:20.0; 2. Porter Schoppe, Panguitch, 17:13.1; 3. Alan Pettit, Monticello, 17.19.0; 4. Luke Reeder, Panguitch, 17:19.3; 5. Hyrum Johnson, Monticello, 17:34.2; 6. Ryan Bird, Monticello, 17:58.0; 7. Kaden Beckstead, Panguitch, 18:02.6; 8. Easton Syrett, Bryce Valley, 18:07.4; 9. Lucas Hatch, Monticello, 18:09.8; 10. Bosten Englestead, Panguitch, 18:09.8.
Team scores
1.Monticello 15; 2. Panguitch 22; 3. Tintic 74; 4. Water Canyon 81; 5. Rich 108; 6. Tabiona 110; 7. Pinnacle 141; 8. Wendover 142.