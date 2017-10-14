Skyline quarterback Tommy McGrath had a game he will never forget Friday, breaking the Eagles school record for most touchdown passes thrown in a game with seven while leading the Eagles to a 45-39 victory over rival Olympus.
Skyline took back the coveted rock that is awarded to the winner each year.
McGrath found wide receiver Taylor Larsen early and often, linking up with him for three of the record-setting seven touchdowns.
“Every time we come out here, he is the best player on the field,” McGrath said about Larsen. “I don’t care who else is out there, he proves it every week. I think he’s first or second in the state in touchdown catches, and he’s going to continue to be as long as we are playing.”
The game was tight throughout the first half, with just two points separating the teams.
Olympus took the lead for the first time early in the third quarter when quarterback Harrison Creer kept the ball and rushed it in from a few yards out to pull the Titans ahead 26-21.
McGrath and Skyline quickly answered on a 28-yard touchdown reception by Yioti Karahalios.
It wouldn’t take long for the Skyline offense to get back on the field after Olympus fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Chris Dudley quick fell on the ball for the Eagles.
Skyline capitalized when McGrath linked up with Briggs Binford on a 23-yard touchdown pass with four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Skyline defense stuffed the Titans on a fourth-down play to regain possession.
The Eagles once again took advantage with a 24-yard touchdown pass from McGrath to Larsen that set the school record.
“This win means everything,” McGrath said. “This was our senior night and now we have the chance to go and play for the region title next week.”