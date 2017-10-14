Records based on best 3-of-5 matches
Class 6A
1. Lone Peak (13-1) • Knights reclaim top spot with sweep at American Fork and narrow home win over Pleasant Grove.
2. Pleasant Grove (8-2) • First a 3-2 win at Bingham then a five-set loss at Lone Peak.
3. Bingham (8-3) • Miners still looking for breakthrough against top two.
4. American Fork (7-4) • After 3-0 loss to Lone Peak, Cavemen sweep Westlake.
5. Syracuse (8-0) • Long stretch of inactivity ends when Titans host Northridge on Tuesday.
Class 5A
1. Bountiful (9-2) • Braves take Roy in a sweep on the Royals’ home court.
2. Corner Canyon (9-2) • Emma Mangum’s 22 kills as Chargers win tough 3-2 match at Brighton.
3. Box Elder (10-1) • Bees dispose of Viewmont in sweep, at Woods Cross on Tuesday.
4. Skyridge (9-3) • Flacons split road matches, falling 3-2 at Wasatch and posting 3-1 win at Timpanogos.
5. Skyline (9-2) • Cameron Mooney scores nine kills, Olivia Renza adds eight in sweep of East.
Class 4A
1. Sky View (11-2) • Flawless roll through region continues with sweeps of Logan and Bear River.
2. Lehi (11-3) • Pioneers close out region slate with 3-2 win over Uintah and 3-1 victory against Spanish Fork.
3. Desert Hills (9-2) • Madison Clark puts down 21 kills as Thunder beat Snow Canyon 3-1.
4. Spanish Fork (10-3) • Road sweep at Payson, but Dons then fall at Lehi in four.
5. Park City (11-2) • League slate remains clean for Miners after sweeps of Ogden and Bonneville.
Class 3A
1. Morgan (11-1) • 36 combined kills for Marcie Stapley in wins over South Summit and Summit Academy.
2. Union (12-1) • Ellison Weaver smacks 21 kills in Cougars’ big 3-2 win over Delta.
3. Delta (11-2) • Brinley Henlie scores 16 kills, Kaylee Nielson adds 10 in tough loss at Union.
4. North Sanpete (9-2) • Back-to-back matches end in wins over Manti and San Juan on consecutive nights.
5. Richfield (12-3) • Wildcats beat back South Sevier in four, finish with Emery on Wednesday.
Class 2A
1. North Summit (10-2) • Braves beat St. Joseph 3-1, then get 17 kills from Hunter Vernon in sweep of Altamont.
2. Enterprise (11-1) • 16 kills for Jaslyn Gardner and 14 from Ronnie Robinson in convincing sweep of Millard.
3. Duchesne (8-4) • Sweeps of Utah Military and Layton Christian in region, tough 3-2 non-league loss at Rich.
4. Millard (10-4) • Eagles try to bounce back with season finale at Kanab after getting swept by Enterprise.
5. Rowland Hall (10-2) • Winged Lions skunk APA West Valley 3-0 to head into last week.
Class 1A
1. Panguitch (15-0) • Jordan Bennett scores 11 kills as Bobcats roll Milford 3-0 on road.
2. Rich (13-4) • Gritty Rebels beat Class 2A Duchesne 3-2 in home match a day after sweep of Manila.
3. Milford (11-2) • Easy sweep of Dugway before Tigers fall to top-ranked Panguitch in three.
4. Monticello (3-4) • Buckaroos host Green River in region finale Wednesday.
5. Intermountain Christian (6-4) • Lions close regular season vs. Tintic next week.