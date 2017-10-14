The San Juan sophomore recorded double-digit kills in both of her volleyball team’s matches this week. She put down 14 kills and added 12 digs and an ace in a 3-1 loss to North Sanpete on Friday before finishing with 14 kills, two aces, two digs and a block in a 3-0 win over Manti on Saturday. She is averaging more than 14 kills and 10 digs per match for the Broncos this season.