Each week, the TribPreps staff will choose standout performers and keynumbers from the previous week’s action in Utah and showcase them. Hereare this week’s picks.
Ta’ssi Su’esu’e
The San Juan sophomore recorded double-digit kills in both of her volleyball team’s matches this week. She put down 14 kills and added 12 digs and an ace in a 3-1 loss to North Sanpete on Friday before finishing with 14 kills, two aces, two digs and a block in a 3-0 win over Manti on Saturday. She is averaging more than 14 kills and 10 digs per match for the Broncos this season.
313
The number of rushing yards for Layton Christian junior Dustin Moffo in the Eagles’ 41-13 win over Rich in football action Friday. He carried 27 times for an average of 11.6 yards per carry. He also scored three touchdowns.
36
The combined number of kills for Lone Peak junior Tasia Farmer in the Knights’ two volleyball victories this week. She put down 16 in her team’s 3-0 win over American Fork on Tuesday then 20 in a 3-2 win over Pleasant Gove on Thursday. She has recorded at least 13 kills in her team’s last seven matches.
401
The number of rushing yards for the Highland football team’s offense in its 56-28 win over West on Friday. Senior Travis Boyce led the way with 122 yards and two scores on seven carries, while junior Matthew Lloyd added 102 yards on eight carries.